Senate Bill 1127 Printer's Number 1372
PENNSYLVANIA, December 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 1372
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1127
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, STREET, TARTAGLIONE, SANTARSIERO,
HAYWOOD, HUGHES, COMITTA, KANE, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI AND
KEARNEY, DECEMBER 29, 2025
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, DECEMBER 29, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), entitled
"An act relating to the manufacture, sale and possession of
controlled substances, other drugs, devices and cosmetics;
conferring powers on the courts and the secretary and
Department of Health, and a newly created Pennsylvania Drug,
Device and Cosmetic Board; establishing schedules of
controlled substances; providing penalties; requiring
registration of persons engaged in the drug trade and for the
revocation or suspension of certain licenses and
registrations; and repealing an act," further providing for
definitions; and providing for disposable menstrual product
label requirements.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2(b) of the act of April 14, 1972
(P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug,
Device and Cosmetic Act, is amended by adding definitions to
read:
Section 2. Definitions.--* * *
(b) As used in this act:
* * *
"Disposable menstrual product" means a product used by an
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.