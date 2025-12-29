Senate Bill 1126 Printer's Number 1371

PENNSYLVANIA, December 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 1371 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1126 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, SAVAL, FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD, KEARNEY, COSTA, SANTARSIERO, KANE, L. WILLIAMS AND MILLER, DECEMBER 29, 2025 REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, DECEMBER 29, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and supervision of insurance carried by such companies, associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing for coverage for epinephrine delivery systems. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a section to read: Section 635.11. Coverage for Epinephrine Delivery Systems.-- (a) A health insurance entity licensed in this Commonwealth to offer, issue or renew any individual or group health, sickness or accident policy or subscriber contract or certificate that provides medical or health care coverage by a health care 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22

