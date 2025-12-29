Senate Bill 1126 Printer's Number 1371
PENNSYLVANIA, December 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 1371
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1126
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, SAVAL, FONTANA,
CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD, KEARNEY, COSTA, SANTARSIERO, KANE,
L. WILLIAMS AND MILLER, DECEMBER 29, 2025
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, DECEMBER 29, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing
for coverage for epinephrine delivery systems.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known
as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 635.11. Coverage for Epinephrine Delivery Systems.--
(a) A health insurance entity licensed in this Commonwealth to
offer, issue or renew any individual or group health, sickness
or accident policy or subscriber contract or certificate that
provides medical or health care coverage by a health care
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
