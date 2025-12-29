Submit Release
Senate Bill 1126 Printer's Number 1371

PENNSYLVANIA, December 29 - PRINTER'S NO. 1371

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1126

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, SAVAL, FONTANA,

CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD, KEARNEY, COSTA, SANTARSIERO, KANE,

L. WILLIAMS AND MILLER, DECEMBER 29, 2025

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, DECEMBER 29, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing

for coverage for epinephrine delivery systems.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known

as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 635.11. Coverage for Epinephrine Delivery Systems.--

(a) A health insurance entity licensed in this Commonwealth to

offer, issue or renew any individual or group health, sickness

or accident policy or subscriber contract or certificate that

provides medical or health care coverage by a health care

