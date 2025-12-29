Don’t let a fun ride end in tragedy this summer.

Release date: 29/12/25

SafeWork SA is warning people thinking about riding quad bikes and side-by-side vehicles over the summer holidays about the dangers following a spike in deaths over the past two years.

Since 2011, 234 Australians have died in incidents involving quad bikes and side-by-side vehicles, with men accounting for more than 80 per cent of fatalities, figures from Safe Work Australia show.

In South Australia, there have been a total of seven deaths in 2024 and 2025, the first in the state since 2021. The majority of the deaths in the past two years were farmers.

Quad bikes are four-wheel vehicles with a saddle-style seat. Side-by-side vehicles are four-wheeled vehicles that often have seatbelts, side-by-side seating and a rollover protection cage. All are often called all-terrain vehicles.

Quad bikes are one of the leading causes of injury and death on Australian farms with deaths occurring equally during work and recreational activities.

Most incidents occur when quad bikes roll over, throwing riders from the quad bike or trapping them underneath where they can be crushed or suffocate.

Between 2011 and 2024, 77 per cent of quad bike related deaths in Australia involved adults over 50 years of age and 12 per cent involved children under the age of 16.

To minimise risks, quad bike riders are being urged to:

Always wear a helmet

Use a quad bike with rollover protection

Never let children ride adult quad bikes, even as a passenger

Don’t carry passengers on quad bikes that are meant for one person

Avoid riding on rough terrain or steep slopes, excessive speed or sudden manoeuvres.

Don’t override safety features.

The Consumer Goods (Quad Bikes) Safety Standard was introduced in 2019 to reduce the risk of injury or fatality caused by quad bikes.

It requires new and imported second hand quad bikes to have minimum stability levels, include rollover protection, and display clear safety warnings at the point of sale.

To prepare safely before every ride you should:

Tell someone where you plan to go and when you expect to return

Wear protective clothing and gear. This includes a helmet, goggles, long sleeves, long pants, boots and gloves or hand protection

Never ride under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Always carry a mobile phone or radio device so you can get help in case of an emergency.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Farms are a great place to visit families and friends over the holidays, but they can also be dangerous.

If you are visiting a farm these holidays and are offered the chance to ride a quad bike, please consider the dangers and ride safely.

Quad bikes and side-by-side vehicles are not toys and should be approached with caution.

Don’t let a fun ride end in tragedy this summer.

Attributable to SafeWork SA Director Compliance and Enforcement Brett Pfeffer

As we have seen in South Australia in recent years, quad bikes and side-by-side vehicles can be deadly when not used correctly.

This information aims to shine a light on the hazards so riders can take the necessary precautions to minimise the risks.

In addition to reading the safety instructions for the quad bike you plan to ride, I urge users to visit the SafeWork SA website where we have comprehensive information about quad bike safety.