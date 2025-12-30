ALTA TOWERS ADVISORS APPOINTS DAVID FENWICK AS CHAPLAIN

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alta Towers Advisors , a boutique M&A advisory firm known for combining financial excellence with principled leadership, is pleased to announce that David Fenwick has joined the firm as Chaplain.David Fenwick is a longtime resident of the Austin area, first arriving as a student at The University of Texas, where he developed a deep appreciation for the region and its people. He began his real estate career in 1994 with a focus on farm and ranch properties and, over the past seven years, has expanded his expertise to serve investors, builders, and developers, while cultivating a strong and loyal residential clientele. David leads the residential real estate arm of Alta Towers Advisors’ sister company, Texas Partners Realty. He brings decades of experience, a strategic mindset, and a deep understanding of Central Texas real estate to every relationship he serves.As Chaplain of Alta Towers Advisors, David will provide spiritual inspiration, encouragement, guidance, and counseling to both the firm’s internal team and its broader client community, reinforcing Alta’s commitment to excellence, integrity, and transformational leadership.“We are genuinely excited and deeply grateful to welcome David Fenwick to Alta Towers Advisors,” said Dr. Andrei Duta , Co-Founder and Managing Partner. “David brings wisdom, humility, and pastoral depth that aligns perfectly with our culture. His role as Chaplain will be a tremendous gift to our team and our clients. David will provide spiritual encouragement, thoughtful counsel, and steady leadership as we navigate complex decisions and meaningful work together.”“It’s an honor to join Alta Towers Advisors in this capacity,” said David Fenwick. “Alta is a firm that understands success is not measured by transactions alone, but by the people it serves and the values it upholds. I’m grateful for the opportunity to walk alongside the team and offer encouragement, spiritual perspective, and steady presence as they pursue excellence, steward responsibility, and build something that truly matters.”Alta Towers Advisors is built on the conviction that business must serve a higher purpose. The addition of a dedicated Chaplain reflects the firm’s focus on purpose over profits and the belief that caring for people holistically strengthens both relationships and results.David is deeply committed to building community with intentionality. In addition to his role as Chaplain at Alta Towers Advisors and Residential Real Estate Team Leader at Texas Partners Realty, David is the host of the popular Next Third Best Third podcast for men, where he explores purpose, leadership, and life transitions with authenticity and insight. To learn more about Next Third Best Third, please visit www.nextthirdbestthird.com About Alta Towers Advisors:Alta Towers Advisors is a Texas-based boutique M&A advisory firm serving entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, and investors across a range of industries. The firm is committed to excellence, integrity, and impact, and donates 10% of its profits to philanthropic efforts supporting orphaned and vulnerable children. To learn more about Alta Towers Advisors and its mission, please visit www.altatowersadvisors.com About Texas Partners Realty:Texas Partners Realty is a Texas-based real estate firm specializing in brokerage, development, and investments. The firm is committed to excellence, integrity, and impact, and donates 10% of its profits to philanthropic efforts supporting orphaned and vulnerable children. To learn more about Texas Partners Realty, please visit www.txpartnersrealty.com Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.