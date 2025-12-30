His Little Ones Partners with Asia Highland Partners to Support Orphaned and Vulnerable Children in India and Nepal

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- His Little Ones, a U.S.-based Christian nonprofit organization focused on supporting orphaned and vulnerable children, announced a new partnership with Asia Highland Partners (AHP), a Christian mission organization serving communities across South Asia. This partnership is rooted in shared values and competencies to support children in India and Nepal.As an initial milestone, His Little Ones ( HLO ) recently sponsored a Christmas celebration for 130 children in Nepal and Nagaland, a mountainous, culturally rich state in Northeast India. HLO provided food, gifts, and a safe environment for children and their caregivers. The event was designed to affirm the dignity of each child and reflect the commitment of both organizations to make a difference.“Our role is to responsibly steward resources entrusted to us for the benefit of children in need,” said Apurva Duta , Executive Director of HLO. “By partnering with AHP, we are able to support effective, locally led programs that deliver real impact.” Dr. Andrei Duta , Board Chair of HLO, added, “This partnership reflects our commitment to long-term investments in communities across the world. AHP brings on-the-ground operations that align with our mission to glorify Christ by improving the lives of children in need.”Asia Highland Partners was founded by Dr. Husezo Rhakho, who currently leads initiatives in India focused on training and sending missionaries throughout South Asia. AHP operates mission hubs in Nepal, India, and Myanmar, working primarily among unreached people groups. In Nagaland, India, AHP provides community services including free tutoring and educational support for vulnerable children. The organization also enables local workers to serve responsibly within a complex regional environment.Both HLO and AHP view the Christmas celebration as the beginning of a long-term partnership, with future efforts focused on supporting children and families through education, childcare, and community development.About His Little OnesFounded by Dr. Andrei Duta, His Little Ones is a Christian nonprofit organization that funds and supports initiatives serving vulnerable children with integrity, compassion, and accountability. To learn more about His Little Ones, visit www.hislittleones.org About Asia Highland PartnersFounded by Dr. Husezo Rhakho, Asia Highland Partners is a Christian nonprofit organization that implements locally led programs across South Asia in partnership with community and faith leaders. To learn more about Asia Highland Partners, visit www.asiahighlandpartners.org

