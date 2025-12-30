Midwest-Based Boring Company Acquires Broadhead Boring Inc., Establishing a Foothold in the Thriving Texas Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alta Towers Advisors , an M&A advisory firm, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of its client, Broadhead Boring Inc. ("Broadhead Boring"), by a strategic acquirer who is a leading provider of trenchless tunneling and boring services in the Midwest. The strategic transaction closed in September 2025.The acquisition represents a significant and strategic expansion for the Buyer, extending its geographic reach into the high-growth Texas and Southwest markets. Broadhead Boring, based in Austin, Texas, is a trusted provider of underground construction services for utilities and infrastructure, specializing in directional drilling, trenching, and auger boring. The combination of the two companies creates a new regional leader with expanded capabilities and capacity across a broader service area. The Buyer was able to execute a creative deal structure that aligned the interests of both parties, ensuring a smooth transition and setting the stage for future growth.KJ Fesmire, the owner of Broadhead Boring, will remain with the company to lead the new regional operations. "This partnership with the Buyer is an exciting next chapter for Broadhead Boring," said Fesmire. "The Buyer’s resources and deep industry experience, combined with our strong regional presence and expertise, will allow us to scale our operations and better serve our customers in Texas. I am eager to grow the business with our new partners.” Dr. Andrei Duta , Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Alta Towers Advisors, who advised Broadhead Boring on the transaction, added: "We are delighted to have advised KJ Fesmire and Broadhead Boring on this transaction. The collaborative spirit and creative approach demonstrated by both Buyer and Seller throughout the process were exceptional. This deal positions the merged companies for substantial success in the future.”About Midwest-Based Boring Company: The Buyer offers full-service boring, tunneling, directional drilling, and railroad services throughout the country. The company provides endless trenchless solutions, including new pipe installation, maintenance and rehab, and specialized railroad construction, serving the utility and infrastructure sectors.About Broadhead Boring Inc.:Broadhead Boring Inc. is an Austin, Texas-based provider of quality underground construction services for utilities and infrastructure in the Austin, Dallas, and surrounding areas. The company, built on a foundation of professional reliability and technical expertise, specializes in a range of services including directional drilling, trenching, excavation, and HDPE fusion. To learn more about Broadhead Boring Inc., please visit https://www.broadheadboring.com About Alta Towers Advisors:Alta Towers Advisors is a boutique investment banking and M&A advisory firm serving entrepreneurs, founders, owners, executives, and investors in the lower-middle market. Based in Austin, Texas, Alta Towers Advisors is committed to guiding clients through complex transactions to achieve optimal outcomes. The firm is committed to excellence, integrity, and impact, and donates 10% of its profits to philanthropic efforts supporting orphaned and vulnerable children. To learn more about Alta Towers Advisors and its mission, please visit www.altatowersadvisors.com Media Contact:

