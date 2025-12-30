St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI & DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4011596

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/29/25 approximately 1730 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302 and Welch Rd, Groton, VT

VIOLATION: DUI & DLS

ACCUSED: Brigette Elliott

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/29/25 at approximately 1730 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were patrolling the area of US Route 302 and Welch Rd in Groton when a vehicle was observed that had slid off the roadway. As Troopers were positioning their vehicles to protect the scene from oncoming vehicles the operator was observed walking away from the scene. Further investigation determined Elliott was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of operation and had a criminally suspended driver’s license. She was taken into custody and processed at the St Johnsbury Barracks. Elliott was later released with a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/19/26

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.