St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI & DLS

CASE#: 25A4011596
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/29/25 approximately 1730 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302 and Welch Rd, Groton, VT
VIOLATION: DUI & DLS
ACCUSED: Brigette Elliott
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/29/25 at approximately 1730 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were patrolling the area of US Route 302 and Welch Rd in Groton when a vehicle was observed that had slid off the roadway. As Troopers were positioning their vehicles to protect the scene from oncoming vehicles the operator was observed walking away from the scene. Further investigation determined Elliott was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of operation and had a criminally suspended driver’s license. She was taken into custody and processed at the St Johnsbury Barracks. Elliott was later released with a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/19/26
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
