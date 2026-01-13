Otowahr Announces Lark™ Micro Speaker Family

Ultra-Compact 3.5 mm Planar Magnetic MEMS Speakers Bring Hi-Fi Performance to Next-Generation TWS Earphones

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Otowahr, a technology leader in MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) speaker innovation, today announced the Otowahr Lark ™ micro speaker family, a new generation of planar-magnetic MEMS speakers designed for high-quality True Wireless Stereo (TWS) and wired earphones.Powered by Otowahr’s proprietary TrueSound© planar-magnetic MEMS technology, the Lark family delivers exceptional clarity, fast transient response, and Hi-Fi sound quality in an ultra-compact 3.5 mm diameter form factor—addressing long-standing performance and integration challenges in in-ear audio design.Two Models for Distinct Listening ExperiencesThe Otowahr Lark family includes two models tailored to different listening preferences and product requirements:Otowahr Lark™Designed for balanced, full-range performance, Otowahr Lark is ideal for both wired and wireless earphones. Its low-profile, compact design enables deeper in-ear placement, improving comfort, stability, and acoustic accuracy—especially for all-day wear and active use.Otowahr Lark™ AltoOptimized for extended high-frequency performance, Otowahr Lark Alto targets wired earphones and audiophile-grade listening, particularly for classical and acoustic music. When paired with a simple bass driver—without requiring a crossover circuit—it delivers a coherent full-range sound signature suitable for a wide range of listener preferences and product designs.Breakthrough Planar Magnetic MEMS ArchitectureOtowahr’s electro-magnetic MEMS micro speaker represents a fundamental departure from conventional dynamic drivers. Key innovations include:• A carefully selected planar membrane material combined with a unique magnet-coil arrangement to improve acoustic efficiency while reducing overall size• An elastic planar diaphragm structure that preserves low-frequency performance despite its miniature form factor• A monolithic semiconductor-based design that enhances dimensional precision, driver matching, manufacturability, and production scalabilityDesigned for Efficient System IntegrationOtowahr Lark micro speakers are engineered to simplify earphone design and accelerate time-to-market:• Flat impedance across the full frequency range, enabling easier impedance matching and lower power consumption• Dipole acoustic architecture, producing symmetrical sound radiation on both sides of the diaphragm• SMT-friendly construction, reducing manual assembly compared with traditional dynamic drivers• Ultra-small footprint, providing maximum flexibility for industrial designers to tailor products for different audiences and use casesProduct HighlightsOtowahr Lark™• Planar-magnetic MEMS micro speaker• Compact, low-profile design for in-ear earphones• Supports deeper ear-canal placement for secure, comfortable fit—ideal for running or jogging• Accurate sound reproduction from 40 Hz to 15 kHzOtowahr Lark™ Alto• High-frequency-optimized planar-magnetic MEMS micro speaker• Designed for wired earphones and high-resolution audio applications• Wide frequency coverage from 40 Hz to 20 kHz• Easily paired with a simple bass driver for both wired and wireless designsAbout OtowahrOtowahr is a fast-growing MEMS technology company enabling customers to bring next-generation audio products to market. The company’s core value lies in combining radical miniaturization with uncompromised sound quality through advanced MEMS speaker innovation.Learn more at www.otowahr.com

Otowahr Introduction: from Silicon Valley to Hsinchu Science Park in Taiwan

