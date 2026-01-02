Otowahr Redefines TWS Audio with Planar Magnetic MEMS Speaker Technology

Powered by Otowahr’s next-generation MEMS speakers, Merry Electronics’ new earbud POC sets a new bar for clarity, speed, and battery life in true-wireless audio

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Otowahr , a leading innovator in MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) speaker technology, today announced that its TrueSound©️ MEMS speaker is featured in the latest earbuds POC from Merry Electronics . This milestone marks the arrival of a new category of vivid, lifelike sound—audio that stays TRUE to its original recording with exceptional detail and accuracy.By integrating Otowahr TrueSound©️ planar magnetic MEMS speaker—engineered in a remarkably compact Φ3.5 form factor—with Merry’s 50 years of electroacoustic expertise, the two companies have introduced a single-driver solution precisely tuned for authentic sound reproduction. The result is distortion-free, high-fidelity audio that raises the bar for True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds.“This launch demonstrates how MEMS speakers have entered a new era—now recognized as a distinct category of Hi-Fi sound, delivering superior audio experiences to music lovers everywhere,” said George Tang, Founder of Otowahr. “Our collaboration with Merry shows how Planar Magnetic MEMS technology enables smaller form factors, high fidelity, and reliability unmatched by mechanical dynamic or balanced-armature speakers.”“The Otowahr TrueSound©️ MEMS technology brings together high-fidelity audio and lightweight design,” said Daniel Lin, Product Manager at Merry Electronics. “Through close collaboration with Otowahr, we look forward to introducing more innovative TWS products that deliver exceptional sound and enrich everyday life.”Key Benefits of Otowahr MEMS Technology in the New Merry Electronics Earbuds• Accuracy and DetailPlanar magnetic drivers deliver exceptionally accurate, detailed sound with minimal distortion. They reveal subtle nuances and reproduce complex passages with remarkable clarity, thanks to their wide and precise frequency response.• Low DistortionCompared with traditional cone drivers, planar magnetic MEMS drivers inherently produce lower distortion, resulting in cleaner, more faithful sound reproduction.• Speed and ResponsivenessTheir fast transient response allows planar magnetic drivers to reproduce sudden or intricate sounds with greater precision and speed.• DurabilityWith fewer mechanical moving parts, planar magnetic MEMS drivers offer improved long-term reliability and greater resistance to wear over time.With the combination of planar architecture, MEMS precision, and Otowahr TrueSound©️ technology, Merry Electronics and Otowahr reaffirm their close partnership—jointly exploring the fusion of high-fidelity sound and intelligent interaction to usher in a new era of wireless audio. Both companies remain committed to delivering complete, cutting-edge solutions to customers worldwide.Visit us at the Venetian Expo, Booth #62201, to experience Otowahr TrueSound©️ technology firsthand.About OtowahrOtowahr is a fast-growing MEMS technology company enabling customers to bring revolutionary audio products to market. Its unique value proposition is based on radical miniaturization and quality sound.Learn more on www.otowahr.com About Merry ElectronicsMerry Electronics is a leading technology ODM company specializing in acoustic products, known for delivering high-quality sound, advanced features, and accessible pricing to millions of users worldwide. With a commitment to 'Unlock New Realities,' Merry Electronics is shaping the future of audio to enrich human experience and inspire new sensory possibilities.Learn more on https://www.merry.com.tw

