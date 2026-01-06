Otowahr Partners with Asahi Kasei Microdevices to Launch Reference Design for High-Quality TWS Earphones

AKM audio DAC and Otowahr TrueSound©️ MEMS speaker unite to deliver a new standard of clarity, speed, and Hi-Fi performance in next-generation earbuds

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Otowahr , a technology leader in MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) speaker innovation, today announced a new reference design for True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones in collaboration with Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM). The design combines Otowahr’s TrueSound©️ planar-magnetic MEMS speaker with AKM’s high-performance audio D/A converter, marking a major milestone in next-generation earbud audio quality.This integration showcases a new category of lifelike, vivid sound—audio that remains true to its original recording, delivering exceptional detail and articulation. AKM’s audio IC technologies, including its renowned VELVET SOUND™ architecture, are engineered for outstanding sound quality, low distortion, and ultra-low noise. When paired with Otowahr’s planar-magnetic MEMS speaker, AKM’s high-resolution audio output is reproduced with uncompromised fidelity.“This technology demonstration shows how Otowahr’s MEMS speakers complement AKM’s Audio DAC to deliver TrueSound©️ like never before,” said George Tang, Founder of Otowahr. “Our collaboration with AKM proves how planar-magnetic MEMS technology enables smaller form factors with super-high fidelity—performance that mechanical dynamic and balanced armature drivers simply cannot match.”“Otowahr TrueSound©️ MEMS technology brings high-fidelity audio and lightweight design together for the next generation of TWS earphones,” said Yuta Nakamura, Group Manager at Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM). “Through our close collaboration with Otowahr, we look forward to enabling even more innovative TWS products.”Key Advantages of Otowahr’s Planar Magnetic MEMS Speaker Technology• High Accuracy & DetailPlanar-magnetic drivers deliver exceptionally accurate, detailed audio with very low distortion, revealing subtle nuances and preserving complex musical textures.• Wide Frequency ResponseCapable of reproducing a broader frequency range than conventional cone drivers, enabling more faithful, full-spectrum sound.• Ultra-Low DistortionLower distortion ensures clearer, more precise audio reproduction that stays true to the original recording.• Speed & ResponsivenessRapid response time allows the speaker to reproduce transient sounds with superior accuracy and agility.With its planar structure, MEMS-level precision, and Otowahr TrueSound©️ technology, Otowahr—together with AKM—continues to advance high-fidelity VELVET SOUND™ for the next generation of TWS earphones for ODM/OEM partners.*VELVET SOUND is a registered trademark of AKMExperience Otowahr TrueSound©️ TechnologyVisit Otowahr at Venetian Expo Booth #62201 to hear the future of MEMS audio.About OtowahrOtowahr is a fast-growing MEMS technology company enabling customers to bring revolutionary audio products to market. Its unique value proposition is based on radical miniaturization and quality sound.Learn more on www.otowahr.com About Asahi Kasei MicrodevicesAKM stands for Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation.We offer a variety of advanced sensing devices based on compound semiconductor technology and sophisticated IC products featuring analog/digital mixed-signal technology.Learn more on www.akm.com

