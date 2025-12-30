Enara Law Highlights Attorney Morgan Silva’s Expanding Role in Business and Commercial Litigation Practice

Enara Law PLLC- Bringing Legal to Light Morgan Silva, Attorney

Enara Law highlights Silva’s continued contributions to complex business, commercial, and intellectual property litigation across state and federal courts.

Morgan’s depth of knowledge, strategic thinking, and commitment to excellence continue to elevate our litigation team and the results we deliver for our clients.” — George Chebat, Founding Attorney, Enara Law

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enara Law , a premier full-service business law firm serving Arizona, California, Nevada, and Washington, DC, is proud to highlight Morgan Silva, an accomplished business and commercial litigation attorney whose role within the firm continues to expand.Morgan Silva has been a valued member of Enara Law’s litigation team for over a year, contributing meaningfully to the firm’s growing business, commercial, and intellectual property litigation practices. She brings a sophisticated legal background and a strategic approach to complex disputes, combining deep research capabilities with hands-on litigation experience.“Morgan has become an integral part of our litigation team,” said Ross Meyer, Managing Attorney at Enara Law. “Her attention to detail, intellectual rigor, and ability to manage complex legal issues make her a tremendous asset to both our firm and our clients.”Morgan regularly handles high-stakes business litigation matters, including breach of contract disputes, RICO claims, and intellectual property issues in both state and federal courts. Her work includes conducting depositions, managing discovery, drafting and arguing dispositive motions, responding to preliminary injunctions, and developing litigation strategies that drive favorable outcomes. She also assists clients with trademark prosecution before the United States Patent and Trademark Office and supports business formation matters.Prior to joining Enara Law, Morgan served as an Associate Editor at Thomson Reuters’ Practical Law Intellectual Property & Technology group, where she focused on emerging issues involving artificial intelligence, large language models, and evolving technology regulations. Her earlier experience includes legal research and externships centered on intellectual property, technology law, and nonprofit compliance.Morgan earned her Juris Doctor from the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University, with a concentration in Intellectual Property Law, and holds an LL.M. in Fashion Law from Fordham University School of Law. She is admitted to practice in Arizona, New York, and the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona.Enara Law is proud to recognize Morgan’s continued contributions and looks forward to her ongoing impact as the firm expands its business and commercial litigation practice.For more information about Enara Law’s services, visit EnaraLaw.com or call 602-687-2010 for a free and confidential consultation.

