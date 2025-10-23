Enara Law Welcomes Attorney Tiffany Fina to Its Litigation Team
Enara Law PLLC announces Attorney Tiffany Fina has joined its litigation team, bringing experience in family law, criminal defense, and civil matters.
“Tiffany’s energy and depth of experience make her a perfect fit for our litigation team,” said Ross Meyer, Managing Attorney at Enara Law. “Her passion for client advocacy and her ability to navigate emotionally charged cases with both precision and compassion reflect the culture and values we’ve built here.”
Tiffany earned her Juris Doctor from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School, where she excelled in trial advocacy, and her Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Political Science from Arizona State University. She is admitted to practice law in the State of Arizona.
With Tiffany’s addition, Enara Law continues to strengthen its position as one of the region’s most trusted and forward-thinking litigation firms—known for its transparent billing, innovative approach to client service, and unwavering dedication to achieving results.
Hannah Watts
Enara Law
