Enara Law Welcomes Attorney Tiffany Fina to Its Litigation Team

Enara Law PLLC- Bringing Legal to Light Tiffany Fina

Enara Law PLLC announces Attorney Tiffany Fina has joined its litigation team, bringing experience in family law, criminal defense, and civil matters.

Tiffany’s experience and dedication to her clients make her a valuable addition to our litigation team. She reflects the integrity and passion we value at Enara Law.” — Ross Meyer, Managing Attorney at Enara Law PLLC

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Before joining Enara Law Tiffany managed her own successful practice in Scottsdale, where she represented clients in complex divorce, child custody, and criminal matters. Her work earned recognition for her strong courtroom advocacy, empathetic client approach, and commitment to achieving favorable outcomes in high-stakes cases.“Tiffany’s energy and depth of experience make her a perfect fit for our litigation team,” said Ross Meyer, Managing Attorney at Enara Law. “Her passion for client advocacy and her ability to navigate emotionally charged cases with both precision and compassion reflect the culture and values we’ve built here.”Tiffany earned her Juris Doctor from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School, where she excelled in trial advocacy, and her Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Political Science from Arizona State University. She is admitted to practice law in the State of Arizona.With Tiffany’s addition, Enara Law continues to strengthen its position as one of the region’s most trusted and forward-thinking litigation firms—known for its transparent billing, innovative approach to client service, and unwavering dedication to achieving results.

