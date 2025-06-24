Enara Law Welcomes Attorney Sara Rock to Its Business and Commercial Litigation Team

Enara Law, a premier full-service law firm, specializing in business litigation, proudly welcomes Sara Rock to its legal team.

We’re thrilled to have Sara join our team. Her dynamic litigation skills and dedication to client advocacy will further strengthen our firm’s reputation for delivering outstanding results.” — Ross Meyer

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enara Law, a premier full-service business law firm serving Arizona, California, Nevada, and Washington, DC, proudly announces the addition of Sara Rock to its team of litigators. Sara brings extensive experience as both a prosecutor and civil litigator, with a demonstrated track record of success in complex litigation and trial advocacy.Sara joins Enara Law with over four years of litigation experience, having served as a Deputy County Attorney in Pima and Pinal counties and as an associate at both civil and criminal defense firms. Throughout her career, Sara has managed high-volume caseloads, tried cases before bench and jury trials, and developed innovative case strategies that achieve favorable outcomes for clients. She is known for her fearless courtroom presence and commitment to justice.“Sara’s dedication, strategic thinking, and passion for advocacy make her an outstanding addition to our team,” said Ross Meyer, Managing Attorney at Enara Law. “Her combined experience as a prosecutor and civil litigator will further strengthen our firm’s ability to deliver exceptional results for our clients in complex business disputes.”Sara earned her Juris Doctor from the University of North Dakota School of Law, where she was recognized for excellence in advocacy and legal writing. She is admitted to practice in the State of Arizona and the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona.Enara Law is excited for Sara to apply her unique expertise to the firm’s business and commercial litigation practice, helping clients navigate contract disputes, partnership conflicts, fraud cases, and other high-stakes legal challenges.For more information about Enara Law’s services, visit EnaraLaw.com or call 602-687-2010 for a free and confidential consultation.

