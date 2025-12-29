Transformative Growth Counseling Launches Integrated Equine and ABA Program for Neurodiverse Youth

Transformative Growth Counseling’s new program integrates the structured, evidence-based techniques of ABA therapy with the sensory-rich, emotional bonding of equine therapy, providing a comprehensive support system for neurodiverse youth.

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transformative Growth Counseling, a nonprofit mental health organization, announced the launch of its Integrated Equine + Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Program, a specialized therapeutic service designed for neurodiverse children and adolescents, including those with Autism, ADHD, and AUDHD (Autism + ADHD).This innovative program combines evidence-based ABA therapy with clinician-guided equine-assisted interventions to create a structured yet sensory-responsive care pathway. The model is designed to support youth who may struggle in traditional therapy settings or who benefit from movement-based, experiential approaches.Equine-assisted therapy integrates therapeutic techniques with guided, intentional interactions between clients and horses.At Transformative Growth Counseling, this approach is tailored specifically for neurodiverse youth, using structured activities and gentle horse interaction to support:Emotional regulation and sensory groundingConfidence and self-awarenessImproved communication and executive functioningA safe, non-judgmental space to explore identity and expression“Our Integrated Equine + ABA program is designed to meet neurodiverse youth where they are,” said a representative from Transformative Growth Counseling. “By combining structured behavioral goals with experiential, sensory-friendly therapy, we provide an environment that promotes engagement, regulation, and meaningful growth.”All services within the program are clinician-led and individualized, with treatment plans guided by qualified professionals to ensure safety, therapeutic integrity, and alignment with each client’s developmental needs.The launch of this program reflects Transformative Growth Counseling’s mission to expand access to inclusive, evidence-based, and innovative mental health services while closing gaps in care for neurodiverse populations.About Transformative Growth CounselingTransformative Growth Counseling is a nonprofit mental health organization dedicated to providing accessible, clinically guided, and inclusive services for individuals and families. Through evidence-based practices and innovative care models, the organization supports neurodiverse communities and promotes long-term well-being.

