Transformative Growth Counseling Launches Clinically Guided Equine-Assisted Therapy
Transformative Growth Counseling launches clinician-led, ground-based equine therapy, offering trauma-informed support for emotional growth.NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonprofit introduces trauma-informed equine-assisted therapy designed as a therapeutic service—not riding lessons
Transformative Growth Counseling, a nonprofit mental health organization, announced the launch of its Equine-Assisted Therapy program, a clinically guided, ground-based therapeutic service designed to support emotional regulation, communication, and personal growth. Unlike horseback riding lessons or recreational equine programs, this service is led by licensed clinicians and integrated into individualized treatment plans.
Equine-assisted therapy at Transformative Growth Counseling is a clinically supported treatment approach that incorporates intentional, structured interaction between clients and horses. All sessions are conducted on the ground, with no riding involved, and are facilitated by clinicians trained in equine-assisted therapeutic methods.
“Our equine-assisted therapy program is designed to be therapeutic, not recreational,” said a representative from Transformative Growth Counseling. “Each session is clinician-led, trauma-informed, and focused on helping clients build emotional awareness, regulation, and trust through safe interactions with horses.”
What Clients Can Expect
All sessions are ground-based (no horseback riding)
No prior horse experience is required
Sessions are trauma-informed and sensory-friendly
Emphasis on safety, trust, and emotional growth
Equine-assisted therapy is offered as part of an ongoing treatment plan, tailored to each client’s individual needs and therapeutic goals.
Who Can Benefit
Equine-assisted therapy may support children, teens, families, and neurodiverse youth experiencing:
Anxiety and depression
Autism Spectrum Disorder and ADHD
Trauma, grief, and loss
Emotional regulation challenges
Social and communication difficulties
Family conflict or stress
Self-esteem and identity development
Through guided interaction with horses, clients can build confidence, strengthen relationships, and develop effective coping strategies in a calm, supportive environment.
Why Horses
Horses are highly intuitive animals that respond to human emotion and behavior, offering immediate, nonjudgmental feedback. Their presence in therapy supports:
Emotional regulation and resilience
Mindfulness and focus
Communication and trust-building
Connection without pressure to perform
The launch of this program reflects Transformative Growth Counseling’s commitment to expanding access to innovative, evidence-based, and trauma-informed mental health services.
About Transformative Growth Counseling
Transformative Growth Counseling is a nonprofit mental health organization dedicated to providing accessible, clinically guided, and trauma-informed services. Through innovative therapeutic approaches, the organization supports individuals and families in achieving meaningful, lasting growth.
