Transformative Growth Counseling Launches Clinically Guided Equine-Assisted Therapy

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit introduces trauma-informed equine-assisted therapy designed as a therapeutic service—not riding lessonsTransformative Growth Counseling, a nonprofit mental health organization, announced the launch of its Equine-Assisted Therapy program , a clinically guided, ground-based therapeutic service designed to support emotional regulation, communication, and personal growth. Unlike horseback riding lessons or recreational equine programs, this service is led by licensed clinicians and integrated into individualized treatment plans.Equine-assisted therapy at Transformative Growth Counseling is a clinically supported treatment approach that incorporates intentional, structured interaction between clients and horses. All sessions are conducted on the ground, with no riding involved, and are facilitated by clinicians trained in equine-assisted therapeutic methods.“Our equine-assisted therapy program is designed to be therapeutic, not recreational,” said a representative from Transformative Growth Counseling. “Each session is clinician-led, trauma-informed, and focused on helping clients build emotional awareness, regulation, and trust through safe interactions with horses.”What Clients Can ExpectAll sessions are ground-based (no horseback riding)No prior horse experience is requiredSessions are trauma-informed and sensory-friendlyEmphasis on safety, trust, and emotional growthEquine-assisted therapy is offered as part of an ongoing treatment plan, tailored to each client’s individual needs and therapeutic goals.Who Can BenefitEquine-assisted therapy may support children, teens, families, and neurodiverse youth experiencing:Anxiety and depressionAutism Spectrum Disorder and ADHDTrauma, grief, and lossEmotional regulation challengesSocial and communication difficultiesFamily conflict or stressSelf-esteem and identity developmentThrough guided interaction with horses, clients can build confidence, strengthen relationships, and develop effective coping strategies in a calm, supportive environment.Why HorsesHorses are highly intuitive animals that respond to human emotion and behavior, offering immediate, nonjudgmental feedback. Their presence in therapy supports:Emotional regulation and resilienceMindfulness and focusCommunication and trust-buildingConnection without pressure to performThe launch of this program reflects Transformative Growth Counseling’s commitment to expanding access to innovative, evidence-based, and trauma-informed mental health services.About Transformative Growth CounselingTransformative Growth Counseling is a nonprofit mental health organization dedicated to providing accessible, clinically guided, and trauma-informed services. Through innovative therapeutic approaches, the organization supports individuals and families in achieving meaningful, lasting growth.

