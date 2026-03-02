Otsego County Introduces Opioid Awareness & Education PSA Campaign

Otsego County - Anti-Stigma PSA Otsego County - Think Twice PSA Otsego County - Anti-Stigma PSA - Happiness is Possible

Multimedia campaign addresses the dangers of recreational drug use, stigma issues, and also features real stories of help and recovery.

We are proud to partner with Trellis on this program. Our goal is to educate people about opioid use disorder, the dangers of recreational drug use, and inspire residents to get the help they need.” — Adrienne Martini, Otsego County Board of Representatives, District 12

COOPERSTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Otsego County, made up of a diverse set of governmental units from city, towns, villages and census designated places (CDPs) and located in the Mohawk Valley Region bordering the Southern Tier Region, has launched an Opioid Awareness & Education PSA Campaign in partnership with Trellis Marketing , Inc. and New York State Association of Counties ( NYSAC ).Recognizing the adverse impact opioids have had on Otsego County residents, the county’s public health department sought to take advantage of a multi-media PSA campaign that delivers compelling creative to educate residents on the dangers of opioid use and provide resources on how to seek help.“Otsego County is proud to partner with Trellis on this important program,” says Adrienne Martini, Otsego County Board of Representatives, District 12. “Our goal is that this multi-year campaign will educate people about the disease of opioid use disorder, inform them of the dangers of recreational drug use, reduce stigma, and ultimately inspire more residents to be connected to the supports they need.”The Opioid Awareness & Education Program had its beginnings in 2018 when members of the New York State Coroners Association were distraught at the volume of deaths resulting from opioid overdoses and felt compelled to “do something.” They reached out to the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) and Trellis Marketing, who was engaged early in the conversation and crafted award-winning creative and a cost-effective media plan that delivered this vital messaging throughout New York State.Today the challenge remains but with a new sensitivity to those affected by the ease and accessibility of opioids. The demographic of individuals who are being lost due to overdoses has changed drastically since 2018, due to an increase in older residents (in their 50s and 60s) usage of recreational drugs, likely cut with illicit fentanyl.“Our counties continue to confront the effects of Substance Use Disorder in our communities every day,” explained Steve Acquario, Executive Director of NYSAC. “We appreciate Otsego County’s leadership on the fighting of the opioid crisis and we are pleased to endorse this important PSA campaign, as it addresses every NYS county's most urgent issue by highlighting the dangers associated with opioid use, reducing stigma and inspiring others to seek help with real stories of recovery.”For more information on Otsego County’s Opioid Awareness & Education PSA Campaign please visit OtsegoHope.org . Counties across the United States interested in participating in this important initiative can visit www.trellismarketing.com/compellingPSA/ ###About Otsego CountyOtsego County is located in central New York State’s Mohawk Valley region. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, the county is home to 58,524 residents. Cooperstown serves as the county seat, while Oneonta is the county’s population center. The name Otsego is derived from a Mohawk or Oneida word meaning “place of the rock,” reflecting the area’s deep Native American heritage.About Trellis MarketingTrellis Marketing, Inc., established in 2006, is a women-owned MWBE award-winning advertising agency and video production company specializing in advertising campaigns, media placement, digital and online presence, creative content, visuals, and graphic design.Trellis' leadership on the See the Signs, Save a Life campaign was celebrated at the 2018 Capital Region MARCOM Awards, highlighting its significance and success in community health initiatives. The recognition not only honored the creative and impactful work of the Trellis Marketing team but also underscored the continuous effort needed to educate the public on this critical issue. Trellis is known for its ability to quickly and affordably create customized Public Service Announcements and related collateral.About NYSAC:The New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) represents New York's 62 counties, including the City of New York, before Federal, State and Local officials on matters germane to county governments. We educate, train and provide research on public policy to Federal, State and Local officials and to the membership on issues important to counties.As the voice of county leaders throughout New York State, NYSAC communicates the needs and recommendations of our county officials to State lawmakers. Local government is at the heart of New York State, and NYSAC is proud to represent the counties and their elected and appointed officials throughout New York.NYSAC's success comes from our ability to unify all counties, regardless of size, region, or political ideology, around the shared interests of a diverse state. Our collaborative approach empowers county officials to advocate for their needs, network, and learn from each other.

Otsego County Anti-Stigma PSA C – Happiness is Possible

