Trellis Marketing, Inc. Launches Targeted Opioid Awareness Campaign for Otsego County

Otsego County - Anti-Stigma PSA Otsego County - Think Twice Otsego County - Anti-Stigma - Happiness is Possible

Trellis Marketing delivers strategic creative and digital media services, producing customized PSAs and campaigns for NYS counties.

Public health campaigns like this are at the core of our mission. By combining authentic storytelling with clear, accessible resources, we aim to reduce stigma and help individuals take the first step” — Catharine McCracken, Founder & CEO of Trellis Marketing

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trellis Marketing, Inc. has been selected by Otsego County to develop and launch a public awareness campaign focused on opioid misuse prevention and overdose reduction across its county.Funding through Opioid Settlement Funds, the initiative will deliver targeted messaging, educational resources, and real stories of recovery to help reduce stigma and connect residents with live-saving support services.Trellis Marketing provides strategic creative and digital media services, producing customized PSAs and campaigns across video, broadcast, outdoor, digital, and social platforms. Each campaign is tailored to meet the specific goals and budget of the client.Steuben County was the first in New York State to launch this opioid abatement campaign model. The County’s Public Health Department and Legislature worked closely with Trellis Marketing to tailor messaging and outreach strategies that effectively connected with local residents.“Public health campaigns like this are at the core of our mission,” said Catharine McCracken, Founder and CEO of Trellis Marketing, Inc. “By combining authentic storytelling with clear, accessible resources, we aim to reduce stigma and help individuals take the first step toward recovery.”The Opioid Awareness & Education Program began in 2018, when members of the New York State Coroners Association raised concerns about the rising number of overdose deaths and sought to take action. In collaboration with the New York State Association of Counties ( NYSAC ), Trellis Marketing helped develop an award-winning creative campaign and cost-effective media strategy to deliver critical public health messaging across New York State.While progress has been made, the crisis continues to evolve. Recent trends show a shift in overdose demographics, including a rise in fatalities among older adults, often linked to substances unknowingly mixed with illicit fentanyl.“Counties across New York continue to confront the effects of substance use disorder every day,” said Stephen J. Acquario, Executive Director of the New York State Association of Counties. “We appreciate Trellis’ leadership in addressing the opioid crisis and are proud to endorse this important public awareness campaign.”This initiative reflects Trellis Marketing’s ongoing commitment to addressing opioid addiction and mental health challenges throughout New York State, working alongside local governments and organizations to drive meaningful community impact.Countries across the United States interested in participating in this important initiative can visit https://trellismarketing.com/compellingpsa/

Otsego County Anti-Stigma PSA B

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