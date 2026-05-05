Explore Evans-Angola Launches New Visitor Landing Page to Kick Off Summer Season Along Lake Erie

Couple enjoying a bike ride at Wendt Beach Family enjoying a meal at Connors Hotdog Stand in the Town of Evans Sturgeon Point Marina in Derby, NY

Town of Evans offers a unique blend of rural charm, suburban living, and seasonal recreation, all within close proximity to Buffalo.

We’ve created a place where visitors can slow down, explore, and easily find what they’re looking for, whether that’s time on the water, local experiences, or a simply a great place to spend the day.” — Ray Aston, Town Supervisor for the Town of Evans

ANGOLA, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Town of Evans is welcoming the start of the summer season with the launch of its new Explore Evans-Angola landing page, a centralized resource designed to help visitors easily discover where to go, what to do, and how to make the most of their time along Lake Erie.Located just outside Buffalo and spanning 12 miles of scenic shoreline, Evans offers a relaxed, easy-to-navigate destination filled with outdoor recreation, local businesses, waterfront access, and everyday experiences that make it ideal for day trips and extended stays alike. The new website brings all of those opportunities together in one place, making it easier than ever for visitors to plan their visit.From beach days at Bennett Beach to boating out of Sturgeon Point Marina, exploring local parks, or grabbing a bite at a neighborhood favorite, Evans offers a variety of ways to enjoy the season at your own pace. Outdoor enthusiasts can take advantage of kayaking, fishing, biking, hiking, and lakeside relaxation, while others can explore local shops, casual dining, and community spaces throughout Evans and Angola.The Explore Evans-Angola platform was created to serve as a simple, user-friendly guide for both first-time visitors and returning guests. With organized categories, updated information, and a growing list of destinations, the site helps visitors quickly find experiences that match their interests, whether they’re looking for outdoor adventure, family-friendly activities, or a quiet place to unwind by the water.“The Town of Evans may be small, but it offers something for everyone,” said EDAC chair, Val Stonitsch . “Whether you’re spending the day at the beach, out on the water, exploring local spots, or just enjoying time with family, there’s a sense of connection here that makes people want to come back again and again.”The Town continues to invest in its waterfront and public spaces through its recently adopted Evans Parks and Sturgeon Point Marina Master Plan, with a focus on improving accessibility, enhancing infrastructure, and preserving the natural beauty that defines the Evans shoreline. Ongoing and future improvements will continue to strengthen the visitor experience while supporting the local community.“There’s something special happening in Evans,” said Ray Aston, Town Supervisor for the Town of Evans. “We’ve created a place where visitors can slow down, explore, and easily find what they’re looking for, whether that’s time on the water, local experiences, or simply a great place to spend the day.”Visitors can explore the new site and start planning their trip at:About Town of EvansFounded in 1821 and located along the shores of Lake Erie, the Town of Evans offers a unique blend of natural beauty, small-town charm, and accessible outdoor recreation. With destinations like Wendt Beach Park and Sturgeon Point Marina, Evans continues to attract visitors seeking a relaxed, lakeside experience just outside Buffalo.

Explore Evans Summer 2026

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