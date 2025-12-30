Snooping for Love Now Streaming on Amazon Prime

Series expansion continues with additional platforms planned and new promotional tour dates announced

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snooping for Love, the reality dating series starring entrepreneur and television personality Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, is now streaming on Amazon Prime, extending the show’s availability to a broader audience.The Amazon Prime release marks an important milestone in the continued growth of the Snooping for Love imprint. Additional platform launches are planned for the first quarter of 2026, allowing the series to reach new viewers across multiple streaming services.“This is a big moment for the show,” said Dillard. “Amazon Prime allows us to reach a much larger audience, and I’m excited for more viewers to connect with the story and the journey. It’s also building real momentum as we head into season two.”The series follows Dillard as she navigates dating, entrepreneurship, and public life through a mix of structured dates and unscripted moments. Filmed in Atlanta and luxury travel destinations, Snooping for Love features a diverse group of contestants selected through both casting and fan submissions, with weekly eliminations determined by chemistry and connection.In tandem with the platform expansion, Dillard has added new stops to her ongoing Snooping for Love promotional tour. Recently announced dates include Houston on January 9, Tampa on January 16, and Detroit on January 18. Additional cities and dates are currently being finalized and will be announced.The expanded tour supports the series’ continued rollout and provides opportunities for audiences to engage with Dillard as the show reaches new platforms.For more information on Snooping for Love, streaming availability, and upcoming tour dates, visit www.whoissnoop.com Follow Mychel “Snoop” Dillard on Instagram: @whoissnoopFor media inquiries, please contact:ContactClorissa WrightSynergy PR Services

