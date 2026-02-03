ALIVE Podcast Network Marks Four Years with Washington, D.C. Studio Launch, Partnership, and New Platform Initiatives

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALIVE Podcast Network, a Black-owned media and podcast network founded by Angel Livas, celebrates four years in operation with a milestone anniversary marked by expansion, innovation, and national visibility. The anniversary will be commemorated on February 21 at ALIVE STUDIOS, located inside the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C.The new studio is the result of a strategic partnership between Alive Podcast Network and Ahadu Global Network(AGN), located just blocks from the White House inside the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. At a time when the national climate is marked by division and uncertainty, the expansion of a Black-owned media company into one of the country’s most historic, policy-adjacent buildings represents a striking and timely juxtaposition. The partnership underscores the growing influence of Black-owned media institutions operating at the intersection of culture, policy, and global storytelling. Designed to support creators, institutions, and organizations seeking premium production and global distribution, the studio establishes a visible, permanent presence for underrepresented voices at the center of national and international influence.“Ahadu Global Network was built to give underrepresented voices a world-class stage at the center of global influence,” said Eshetu B. Welle, Founder and CEO of Ahadu Global Network. “Partnering with ALIVE Podcast Network accelerates that vision by activating our state-of-the-art studio through strategic programming, audience development, and premium storytelling. Together, AGN and ALIVE are building a long-term broadcast ecosystem that supports creators, institutions, and communities seeking credible, high-quality media production and global distribution far beyond Washington, D.C.”Celebrating its anniversary during Black History Month, ALIVE Podcast Network’s continued growth reflects its commitment to amplifying Black voices, expanding media ownership, and building sustainable platforms rooted in culture, community, and creative ownership.As part of its next phase, the network will launch ALIVE & WELL, a new show highlighting individuals who have experienced wellness with optimal results and are sharing outcome-driven journeys. ALIVE Podcast Network will also roll out a marketplace integration designed to promote and spotlight founder-led products and services.In addition, the network will debut two recognition initiatives in 2026. The Eminence Leader Badge will honor founders making measurable positive impact in the Black community on a monthly basis, while the Curated Products and Services Badge will feature select brands through short-form founder interviews airing across ALIVE Podcast Network’s television and audio platforms.Founded in 2022, ALIVE Podcast Network has evolved into a trusted media ecosystem known for live podcasting, original programming, and creator support. With its Washington, D.C. expansion and new partnership, the network is positioning itself as a national hub for media innovation, creator empowerment, and global storytelling.About ALIVE Podcast NetworkFounded by Angel Livas, the ALIVE Podcast Network is a Black-owned media and technology company dedicated to amplifying authentic voices and culturally resonant storytelling. Built with creators at the center, ALIVE offers an end-to-end ecosystem where content, community, and distribution intersect—serving as home to over 100 podcasts spanning culture, wellness, faith, business, relationships, and social impact. Audiences can listen via the ALIVE Podcast Network mobile app on iOS and Android, as well as major podcast platforms.Expanding beyond audio, ALIVE delivers original programming across connected television (CTV) on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Samsung TV, bringing creator-led content directly into households worldwide. A Techstars Portfolio Company, powered by JPMorgan Chase, ALIVE continues to scale with intention—building sustainable pathways for creators, expanding access for audiences, and shaping the future of Black-owned media through purpose-driven programming and platform ownership.About Ahadu Global Network (AGN)Ahadu Global Network (AGN) is a Washington, D.C.–based media organization operating at the intersection of global policy, diplomacy, and media influence. AGN provides African and global content creators with access to state-of-the-art broadcast infrastructure in a neutral, globally trusted media environment.In partnership with Alive Podcast Network, AGN combines world-class production with strategic programming and global distribution to help creators scale their reach worldwide.Media interested in attending the anniversary celebration and studio announcement must RSVP directly to the media contact listed above.For more information, visit https://alivepodcastnetwork.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.