Dr. Heavenly Kimes Enters Qualification Week with Strong Grassroots Momentum in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As qualifying begins next week, Dr. Heavenly Kimes is demonstrating that her campaign for Georgia’s 13th Congressional District is powered not by headlines, but by hard work on the ground.Since the start of 2026, the campaign has made 23,323 direct voter contacts — including 6,560 doors canvassed, 11,000 phone calls completed, and more than 100,000 text messages sent. These efforts span Newton, Rockdale, Gwinnett, Henry, Dekalb and Clayton Counties, with continued expansion planned across the district.“This campaign is about people,” said Dr. Heavenly Kimes. “It’s about showing up, listening, and doing the work. I’ve built businesses by understanding people’s needs, and I’m running for Congress the same way — with action, not assumptions.”In addition to direct voter outreach, Dr. Kimes has engaged over a dozen churches and six nursing homes throughout the district, reinforcing her commitment to faith communities and senior citizens. The campaign has mobilized a growing team of 50 active volunteers and has participated in numerous community events as part of an aggressive grassroots strategy.The campaign’s visibility has also been significant. Dr. Kimes has completed 25 earned media interviews, including appearances and coverage from NBC, Bravo, Power 105.1 New York, The Associated Press, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Politico, The Washington Post, and other major outlets. She has also received two nationally televised endorsements from Andy Cohen and Kandi Burruss.In recognition of her early momentum, Dr. Kimes has already received three recognition awards, including a congressional award from Illinois state Rep. Jonathan Jackson and with another expected this week for her excellence in healthcare.While some critics have questioned whether a nationally recognized television personality can transition into serious public office, Dr. Kimes’ campaign activity tells a different story — one rooted in organization, data, and measurable outreach. “Our campaign has built real infrastructure — field, finance, communications, and data,” Kimes added. “This is not about celebrity. This is about service. District 13 deserves leadership that works as hard as the people who live here.”As qualifying approaches, Dr. Kimes’ campaign continues to expand voter engagement efforts, build coalition relationships, and strengthen its volunteer network. With a primary election set for May 19, the campaign is focused on increasing turnout and ensuring every voter understands the stakes of this race.Dr. Heavenly Kimes is running to represent Georgia’s 13th Congressional District with a platform centered on affordable healthcare, economic opportunity, safe communities, and direct constituent engagement.For more information, visit: www.drheavenlyforgeorgia.com

