Cobb County Democratic Committee Announces 2026 Fundraising Gala

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We gather with excitement, with purpose, and with unwavering resolve because our freedom is under attack, and silence is not an option.The Cobb County Democratic Committee will host its 2026 Fundraising Gala, We the People: Our Future, Our Responsibility, on Friday, May 1, 2026, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. This evening is both a celebration of community and a mobilization to defend democracy in one of Georgia’s most critical battleground counties.Across this country, the Trump administration has moved far beyond rhetoric into action designed to remake America into an authoritarian state. Mass deportation raids are separating families, detention camps are expanding, and birthright citizenship is under assault. Political violence has been excused and rewarded, independent watchdogs dismantled, federal workers purged for loyalty, and the courts, the press, and local governments threatened when they refuse to obey. From attacks on voting rights and public schools to efforts to criminalize reproductive care and erase civil rights protections, this is a coordinated attempt to strip power from the people and place it in the hands of one man. The 2026 Gala is a declaration that Cobb County will meet this moment with courage, organization, and collective power.Essence Johnson, Chair of the Cobb County Democratic Committee, stated:“Right now we are watching the playbook of authoritarianism unfold, rights stripped, voices silenced, and power consolidated. Our parents and grandparents bled for these freedoms, and the Trump administration is trying to erase them in a single political season. Not on our watch. This gala is not just an event, it is a resistance with receipts. They want us tired, distracted, and divided; we choose to be organized, informed, and unstoppable. Authoritarianism grows when good people stay quiet, so Cobb County is choosing courage over silence. Join us, invest in this fight, and help us protect our voters, our children, and the future of Georgia, because we intend to win.”WHY YOU NEED TO BE IN THE ROOMThis gala fuels more than a campaign. It fuels protection for our neighbors, opportunity for our children, and a future where fear does not write the rules.Your presence helps:• Stand between Georgia families and policies meant to erase their rights• Protect voters from intimidation and barriers at the ballot box• Defend classrooms where every child’s history and identity are respected• Shield women and doctors from politicians policing their bodies• Elect leaders who choose people over power and truth over intimidation• Build a multiracial, multigenerational movement that cannot be bullied into silenceThis is where community becomes strategy, and strategy becomes victory. Showing up means refusing to let the loudest voices be the cruelest ones.EVENT DETAILSVIP Reception 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.Gala Dinner and Program 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.Location Cobb Energy Performing Arts CentreParking $10Featuring community honorees, movement leaders, and musical performancesTICKETS & SPONSORSHIPSEarly Bird Tickets January 15 to February 14, 2026, $200Gala Dinner $250VIP $175Sponsorship opportunities availableInformation www.cobbdemocrats.org For sponsorships, media credentials, or interviews, contact:

