Transformative Growth Counseling Expands Multi-State Access to Therapy Through Virtual and In-Person Care

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transformative Growth Counseling Expands Multi-State Therapy Access to Close the Mental Health Care GapVirtual and in-person services now available in multiple states, increasing accessibility for underserved communitiesTransformative Growth Counseling, a federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit mental health organization, announced today the expansion of its therapy services across multiple states, including Illinois, Georgia, Florida, Arizona, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas. This growth enables more individuals, families, and communities to access trauma-informed, culturally responsive care through both virtual and in-person sessions.Since its founding, Transformative Growth Counseling has provided approximately $1.25 million in free and discounted therapy while offering individual, couples, family, and school-based programs. By combining clinical care with research, evidence-based program development, and partnerships with schools and universities, the organization addresses community mental health needs at scale.“Our mission is simple: to close the care gap and make high-quality mental health services accessible to all,” said a representative from Transformative Growth Counseling. “Whether through direct counseling, community workshops, or collaborative initiatives with academic institutions, we strive to empower individuals and families to achieve meaningful growth and lasting change.”As a trauma-informed, social-justice-minded organization, Transformative Growth Counseling continues to provide equitable mental health access, train the next generation of culturally responsive clinicians, and develop innovative programs that support communities across multiple states.About Transformative Growth CounselingTransformative Growth Counseling is a nonprofit mental health organization committed to providing accessible, trauma-informed counseling, research-informed programs, and community empowerment initiatives. Serving multiple states, the organization fosters healing, growth, and lasting change for individuals, families, and communities.

