Strong Uptake for School Playground Equipment Grant Program

CANADA, December 29 - Released on December 29, 2025

More than 40 projects have already been approved through the Province's School Playground Equipment Grant. The new program launched in fall 2025 to help parents build new play facilities for their children on school grounds.

"Playgrounds play such an important role in the early development and formative years for children," Parks, Culture, and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "That is why we are proud to support the efforts of parent and school community groups to ensure every child has a place to play."

Since the program launched, more than $2.3 million in funding has already been approved to reinforce the incredible work done by school community councils and parent groups.

Projects can receive up to $50,000, matching what has been raised by parents and volunteer school councils through fundraisers and other efforts. Funds can be used to build a new playground. They can also go towards adding or replacing equipment on an existing school playground.

The program is open to all parent and community groups affiliated with publicly funded schools for projects built on school grounds.

The Playground Equipment Grant is part of the Government of Saskatchewan’s broader commitment to building strong, vibrant communities while supporting opportunities for children and families to thrive.

The program is delivered in partnership with the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association (SPRA). With its core operations funded by Sask Lotteries, the SPRA is a provincial non-profit dedicated to creating a Saskatchewan where all people experience a better quality of life through parks and recreation.

"The early interest in the School Playground Equipment Grant demonstrates the value and importance of recreation across our province," SPRA President Darcy McLeod said. "The volunteer community councils and parent groups are the true catalysts behind these projects, all for the betterment and wellbeing of their schools, neighbourhoods and communities."

The current application period runs until February 25, 2026, on a first-come, first served basis. The province will invest $3.75 million annually over the next four years in the program.

Full guidelines along with the online grant application are available on the SPRA website.

-30-

