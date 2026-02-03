Saskatchewan Secondary Suite Incentive to be Extended to 2027

CANADA, February 3 - Released on February 3, 2026

Today, Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Jim Reiter announced a one-year extension to the Saskatchewan Secondary Suite Incentive (SSI).

Introduced in 2023, the SSI is designed to increase the availability of secondary suite rental units in the province by providing an incentive of up to 35 per cent of the total price to construct a new secondary suite at an owner's primary residence, to a maximum of $35,000 for a qualifying suite.

"The SSI has been incredibly successful, with nearly 1000 new secondary suites being added since its inception," Reiter said. "I am pleased to extend this program for another year because we know the most effective way to address the rising cost of rent is to increase supply, and that is exactly what the SSI has been doing."

A qualifying secondary suite must be a new, separate dwelling unit located on the owner's primary residence property, such as a basement suite, garden suite, laneway home, or garage suite. It must include a full kitchen, a full bathroom and a separate entrance while meeting all applicable national, provincial and municipal codes and standards for rental use. Costs to renovate an existing suite are not eligible.

"The Secondary Suite Incentive has been one of the most effective tools we have seen to grow Saskatchewan's housing supply," Regina & Region Home Builders' Association President and CEO Stu Niebergall said. "It is helping homeowners build high quality suites, creating more rental options in established neighbourhoods and easing affordability pressures across the province. Extending this program is the right move because it gives families more choice and strengthens our housing market when it matters most."

"What makes the Secondary Suite Incentive such an effective program is that it's a made-in-Saskatchewan approach," Saskatoon & Region Home Builders' Association CEO Nicole Burgess said. "Not only does it increase much-needed rental supply, it also supports homeownership by helping families invest in their homes and manage rising housing costs. SSI supports both sides of the housing equation and extending it will continue to deliver real results for Saskatchewan families."

Additionally, homeowners may also be eligible for support through the Home Renovation Tax Credit and the PST Rebate on New Home Construction.

The final date to incur eligible construction costs is being extended from March 31, 2026, to March 31, 2027.

The application forms, program guidelines and additional details about the grant program are available here.

