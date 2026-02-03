Government Provides $238,000 to Support Community Safety in Weyburn

CANADA, February 3 - Released on February 3, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is advancing public safety efforts in Weyburn with continued investment in the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) enforcement initiative.

For 2025-26, nearly $6 million has been allocated to support the province's multi-year plan to add roughly 100 new frontline officers across Saskatchewan. This funding builds on the SCAN initiative that was first announced in fall 2024. SCAN is designed to strengthen frontline policing capacity and improve calls for service response times for area residents.

"As a resident of Weyburn, I know firsthand how important strong, responsive policing is to our community," Community Safety Minister Michael Weger said. "The people who live here care deeply about their neighbourhoods and neighbours. They deserve a police service that has the resources and supports it needs to meet public safety expectations. This investment will help ensure officers can continue working to keep our families safe, strengthen community trust, and support the wellbeing of everyone in Weyburn for years to come."

Through this year's investment, the Weyburn Police Service will receive $238,000 to continue funding the two SCAN officer positions that were announced and hired last year by the police service.

"Weyburn is grateful for this continued investment in strengthening our community's safety," Mayor of Weyburn Jeff Richards said. "This funding will have a direct impact on frontline policing, increasing the Weyburn Police Service visibility and presence. It gives our police service more capacity to focus on issues residents care about most like safe neighbourhoods and timely responses to calls. We appreciate the Government of Saskatchewan's commitment to policing investments that help us keep our community safe and welcoming for all."

"The dynamics of policing continue to change rapidly, and so does the demand on our members," Weyburn Police Service Chief Brent VanDeSype said. " Funding provided by the Ministry of Community Safety, through the SCAN initiative, is critical in helping meet these ever-changing challenges. The ministry's support directly impacts our frontline officers and strengthens our service, enabling us to better serve the community of Weyburn. We are very fortunate and thankful to the Government of Saskatchewan for their much-needed continued support."

The Government of Saskatchewan values its strong partnership with the Weyburn Police Service and municipal police services throughout the province, which play a critical role in maintaining public safety for Saskatchewan citizens.

By investing in additional frontline officers and supporting local policing partners, the province is strengthening community safety by enhancing response capabilities and ensuring officers can attend more calls for service to help create safer neighbourhoods for Saskatchewan citizens.

