Strengthening Community Safety in Estevan with $357,000 Investment

CANADA, February 4 - Released on February 3, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is advancing public safety efforts in Estevan with continued investment in the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) enforcement initiative.

For 2025-26, nearly $6 million has been allocated to support the province's multi-year plan to add roughly 100 new frontline officers across Saskatchewan. This funding builds on the SCAN expansion first introduced in fall 2024.

"Communities across Saskatchewan deserve policing that is visible, well supported, and equipped to respond when people need help," Community Safety Minister Michael Weger said. "Estevan residents take pride in the safety and strength of their city, and this funding reflects our commitment to ensuring local officers have the tools and personnel required to protect that quality of life. By investing in frontline capacity, we are helping police services deliver faster responses and stronger community engagement."

Through this year's investment, the Estevan Police Service will receive $357,000 to continue supporting the three officers who were hired following the fall 2024 SCAN announcement. The funding will strengthen frontline capacity and support improved response times for residents.

“Safety is fundamental to quality of life,” Mayor of Estevan Anthony Sernick said. “The provincial government and the City of Estevan continue to invest in policing to ensure our community remains safe and prepared. We are grateful to the provincial government for this investment and grateful to our first responders who serve our community every day.”

"This investment from the provincial government will enhance the safety for the residents and visitors in the City of Estevan," Estevan Police Service Chief Jamie Blunden said. "By allocating $357,000 to the Estevan Police Service, the funding will support the addition of three new officers to enhance front-line coverage, improve response times, and provide essential resources to effectively serve and protect the community while addressing local concerns."

The Government of Saskatchewan values its strong partnership with the Estevan Police Service and municipal police services throughout the province, which play a critical role in maintaining public safety for Saskatchewan citizens.

By investing in additional frontline officers and supporting local policing partners, the province is strengthening community safety by enhancing response capabilities and ensuring officers can attend more calls for service to help create safer neighbourhoods for Saskatchewan citizens.

