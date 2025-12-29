Boom in 2026 Kicks Off on the American Stories Network

Boom in 2026 Entrepreneurship Marathon on the American Stories Network Kevin Harrington on the set of Boom America Kevin Harrington on the set of Boom America

American Stories Network Launches “Boom in 2026” – A Month-Long Block of Entrepreneurship Programming

We created Boom America to showcase the strategies and transformations that make businesses thrive. With this launch, even more viewers will get access to the insights that drive real success.” — Kevin Harrington, Original Shark from Shark Tank

DUNEDIN, FL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Stories Entertainment (ASE) has officially launched its new entrepreneurship-focused programming event, Boom in 2026, on the American Stories Network (ASN). The initiative features two themed content blocks designed to help audiences start the year with insight, strategy, and inspiration from a lineup of established business experts.What is Boom in 2026?Boom in 2026 is a two-part programming event that brings together business-oriented series including Boom America, The Big Reveal, and Beyond the Close. These shows follow real entrepreneurs as they receive hands-on advice and strategic input from high-profile experts in the fields of marketing, finance, and personal development. The shows are led by Kevin Harrington, original Shark Tank investor and infomercial pioneer, alongside icons like Jay Abraham and Michael Bernoff.Programming OverviewGROWTH MARATHON🗓️ Dec 31 – Jan 4🕑 2PM–8PM ET DailyA five-day New Year’s block of bingeable business shows designed to ignite inspiration and set the tone for the year ahead.SUCCESS POWER HOURS🗓️ Jan 5 – Feb 1🕓 4PM–8PM ET Daily (7 Days a Week)An month-long showcase of entrepreneurial journeys, brand reveals, and expert advice on the mindset, strategy, and execution needed to scale in 2026.“We created Boom America to showcase the strategies and transformations that make businesses thrive. With ASN’s launch, even more viewers will get access to the insights and game-changing tactics that drive real success.”— Kevin Harrington, Original Shark from Shark Tank“At American Stories, we don’t just aim to entertain—we aim to empower. With Boom in 2026, we’re pulling back the curtain on the kind of strategic insights that businesses pay six figures to access. These shows give viewers a real seat at the table—watching, learning, and getting inspired by actionable strategies from the best in the business. That’s the heart of our 2026 mission: deliver breakthrough stories, expert advice, and real value to entrepreneurs across the country.”— Bob Cefail, CEO, American Stories Entertainment📍Where to WatchBoom in 2026 airs exclusively on The American Stories Network, a FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel available on:• Local Now• STIRR• Truth+• Free Live Sports• PursuitUP• Sports.TV📲 Watch Free & Get Program Info: AmericanStories.tv/Watch For updates, bonus content, and exclusive sneak peeks:• Follow on Instagram: @AmericanStoriesTV • Join the Fan Community: AmericanStories.tv/Insider About American Stories Entertainment (ASE):ASE delivers authentic, unscripted storytelling across linear cable, satellite, and streaming platforms. Its new FAST channel — the American Stories Network (ASN) — is now available in over 200 major U.S. markets on platforms including Local Now, STIRR, Truth+, Free Live Sports, and more, with additional outlets launching in 2026. From survival challenges and sports dramas to entrepreneurial breakthroughs and unscripted real-life moments, ASE creates programming that informs, inspires, and entertains.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.