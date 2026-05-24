Surviving Mann: All-Stars Season 4 Premieres June 1 on Pursuit Channel

Surviving Mann: All-Stars 4 Premieres Memorial Month on Pursuit Channel and ASN Surviving Mann: All-Stars 4 Tackles Realistic Human Trafficking Scenarios Surviving Mann: All-Stars 4 Tactical Competition With Purpose

American Stories Fans Get Early Sneak Peek During Special Memorial Week Event May 29

Season 4 represents the evolution of the Surviving Mann franchise into something bigger, more emotional, and more mission-focused while still delivering the intense tactical action our viewers love.” — Bob Cefail - CEO American Stories Entertainment

DUNEDIN, FL, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Stories Entertainment (ASE) announced today that Surviving Mann: All-Stars Season 4 will officially premiere the week of June 1 on Pursuit Channel following a special Memorial Week fan preview event for American Stories fans on Friday, May 29.Hosted by SEAL Team 6 veteran, elite endurance athlete, and New York Times bestselling author Don Mann, Surviving Mann: All-Stars returns for its most powerful and purpose-driven season yet. This season blends high-intensity Spec Ops-inspired tactical challenges with a mission focused on the fight against human trafficking.Filmed at the legendary Summit Point Training Facility in West Virginia, Season 4 pushes returning All-Stars and new challengers through relentless endurance tests, tactical exercises, leadership drills, and mission-critical challenges designed to test resilience, teamwork, and mental toughness under pressure.Joining Don Mann this season are retired Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Tiegs of Skull Games, Sheriff Mark Lamb, Dr. Jenn, and firearms authority Tim Harmsen of the Military Arms Channel. Together, they bring decades of operational, tactical, and real-world expertise to the competition.But this season is about more than survival.All-Stars 4 shines a spotlight on the fight against human trafficking, featuring members of the Skull Games team and survivors determined to reclaim their strength and prove what’s possible in the face of adversity.“This season pushes competitors harder than ever before because the mission behind it is more personal,” said Don Mann. “At Summit Point, we tested endurance, discipline, leadership, and the willingness to keep moving forward when things get uncomfortable. That’s where real growth happens.”Jeff Tiegs, founder of Skull Games, added, “One of the most powerful things about this season is seeing people take pain, adversity, and hardship and turn it into strength and purpose. That spirit is at the core of both this competition and the mission we fight for every day.”At 72 years old, returning competitor Joe Johnson also proves this season that grit, resilience, and purpose never age.“This isn’t just competition,” said Bob Cefail, CEO of American Stories Entertainment. “It’s purpose under pressure. Season 4 represents the evolution of the Surviving Mann franchise into something bigger, more emotional, and more mission-focused while still delivering the intense tactical action our viewers love.”ASE fans will receive an exclusive first look during a special Memorial Week preview event on May 29 ahead of the show’s official Pursuit Channel premiere beginning the week of June 1. The season will also premiere the following week on the American Stories Network (ASN), ASE’s rapidly expanding FAST channel and streaming platform.Produced by American Stories Entertainment, Surviving Mann has been described as “SEAL Team 6 meets Survivor meets Mission Impossible,” combining authentic military-inspired training, tactical problem-solving, and high-stakes endurance competition into one of the most unique challenge franchises on television today.Viewers can find schedules, watch information, bonus content, and fan updates at:

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