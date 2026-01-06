American Stories Network Launches Tactical Tuesdays with Prime-Time Lineup

Surviving Mann on the American Stories Network Wild Shots on the American Stories Network

Tactical Tuesdays return to ASN with Surviving Mann Season 4 and Wild Shots in prime time—nonstop action every Tuesday from 6 a.m. to midnight ET/PT.

Tactical Tuesdays are more than a programming block—they’re a destination showcasing the best of tactical culture with shows that entertain, inspire, and celebrate real skill under pressure. ” — Bob Cefail - CEO American Stories Entertainment

DUNEDIN, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Stories Network (ASN) kicks off 2026 with the return of Tactical Tuesdays—a full day of high-impact, gear-driven, and adrenaline-fueled programming culminating in a prime-time lineup led by two of its most watched original series:• Surviving Mann Season 4, hosted by SEAL Team 6 legend and adventure race innovator Don Mann and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock• Wild Shots, created and hosted by shooting sports influencer Tim Harmsen of the Military Arms ChannelFrom 6 a.m. to midnight ET/PT every Tuesday, viewers can dive into a rotation of ASN’s top tactical series, including Real Man TV, Wild Shots, Surviving Mann, Surviving Mann: All-Stars, and Surviving Mann: Aftermath—with a prime-time spotlight on the most current seasons.“Tactical Tuesdays are more than a programming block—they’re a destination,” said Bob Cefail, CEO of American Stories Entertainment. “Our mission is to showcase the best of tactical culture with shows that entertain, inspire, and celebrate real skill under pressure. This block has quickly become a fan favorite and a pillar of our growing network.”Prime-Time Schedule | Jan 6 – Feb 10, 2026• 8:00 PM ET – Wild Shots Season 1 (2 back-to-back episodes)• 9:00 PM ET – Surviving Mann Season 4 (2 back-to-back episodes)Surviving Mann MVP Voting Enters Final WeeksWith this encore airing of Surviving Mann Season 4 underway, fan voting for the Season MVP is entering its final stretch. Viewers can re-watch the full season and cast their votes for the competitor they believe deserves the title.🗳️ Vote here: AmericanStories.tv/Vote 📺 Watch here: AmericanStories.tv/Watch Tactical Slate Expands in 2026In addition to the current Tuesday lineup, ASN’s tactical content will continue to grow throughout 2026 with the return of Surviving Mann: All-Stars (Season 4), Wild Shots Season 2, the debut of Surviving Mann Season 5, and new tactical shows to be announced.The American Stories Network is available in over 200 U.S. markets and 70 countries worldwide.________________________________________About American Stories NetworkASE delivers gripping and grounded storytelling across linear cable, satellite, and streaming platforms. Its new FAST channel — the American Stories Network (ASN) — is now available in over 200 major U.S. markets on platforms including Local Now, STIRR, Truth+, Free Live Sports, and more, with additional outlets launching in 2026. From survival challenges and sports dramas to entrepreneurial breakthroughs and unscripted real-life moments, ASE creates programming that informs, inspires, and entertains.

