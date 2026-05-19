American Stories Entertainment Launches 'The Great American Giveaway – Season 2'

The Great American Giveaway from American Stories Entertainment

Celebrating America's 250th with a Year Long Fan Event Featuring $25,000+ in Prizes, Real Gear from Hit TV Shows, and Ongoing Chances to Win

This isn’t just a one-time drawing. It’s an ongoing event. Fans aren’t just entering once. They’re participating all season long, with new ways to win, engage, and be part of what we’re building.” — Toli Cefail - CMO, ASE

DUNEDIN, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Stories Entertainment (ASE), the media company behind hit series like Surviving Mann, Country Ball, Wild Shots, and Boom America, has officially launched The Great American Giveaway – Season 2, a prize-packed, year-long promotional event designed to reward fans with premium gear, exclusive experiences, and ongoing opportunities to win.Unlike traditional sweepstakes, The Great American Giveaway is structured as a full season event, with prize drops, bonus rewards, and surprise giveaways happening throughout the year.At the center of the campaign is the $25,000+ America 250 Grand Prize bundle, featuring:• A trip for two to the set of Surviving Mann• Premium tactical gear from top brands• An all-terrain fully electric stand up ATV• Professional training packages and exclusive rewardsFans can enter for free at:More Than a Giveaway - A Fan Experience“This isn’t just a one-time drawing,” said Toli Cefail, CMO of American Stories Entertainment. “It’s an ongoing event. Fans aren’t just entering once. They’re participating all season long, with new ways to win, engage, and be part of what we’re building.”Participants can increase their chances to win by:• Registering as American Stories fans• Referring friends• Sharing on social media• Participating in limited time promotions and challengesWith multiple prize opportunities throughout the season, fans can win more than once, making engagement a key part of the experience.Win the Gear You See on TVA standout feature of this year’s campaign is the direct connection to ASE’s programming.Fans have the opportunity to win the actual gear featured in shows like Surviving Mann and Wild Shots, bringing the on screen experience into real life.This approach reflects ASE’s broader mission to create authentic, story driven entertainment that extends beyond the screen.Powered by Brand PartnershipsThe Great American Giveaway is supported by a growing group of brand partners contributing premium products and experiences.Through ASE’s integrated promotion model, partners benefit from:• National TV and streaming exposure• Social and email promotion across ASE’s audience• Cross promotion with fellow participating brands• Direct engagement with highly targeted fan communitiesA Growing Entertainment EcosystemThe launch of The Great American Giveaway Season 2 builds on ASE’s continued growth across broadcast, streaming, and FAST platforms, reaching audiences across North America and beyond.With over 100 million minutes watched, a 70% average watch time*, and a rapidly expanding, highly engaged fan base, ASE continues to develop new ways to connect storytelling, brands, and audiences into a unified entertainment experience.How to EnterEntry is free and open to eligible U.S. residents.Fans can enter now and start earning additional chances to win at:AmericanStories.tv/WinNew prizes, bonus entry opportunities, and surprise giveaways will be added throughout the season.*Source: ComScore & Nielsen ReportingAbout American Stories EntertainmentAmerican Stories Entertainment is a next generation media company delivering high energy, authentic storytelling across television, streaming, and digital platforms—including its FAST channel, The American Stories Network.With hit series including Surviving Mann, Boom America, Country Ball, Wild Shots, and more, ASE produces bold, inspiring content focused on adventure, entrepreneurship, and the American spirit.For more information, visit:

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