American Stories Entertainment Launches 'The Great American Giveaway – Season 2'
Celebrating America's 250th with a Year Long Fan Event Featuring $25,000+ in Prizes, Real Gear from Hit TV Shows, and Ongoing Chances to Win
Unlike traditional sweepstakes, The Great American Giveaway is structured as a full season event, with prize drops, bonus rewards, and surprise giveaways happening throughout the year.
At the center of the campaign is the $25,000+ America 250 Grand Prize bundle, featuring:
• A trip for two to the set of Surviving Mann
• Premium tactical gear from top brands
• An all-terrain fully electric stand up ATV
• Professional training packages and exclusive rewards
Fans can enter for free at:
AmericanStories.tv/Win
More Than a Giveaway - A Fan Experience
“This isn’t just a one-time drawing,” said Toli Cefail, CMO of American Stories Entertainment. “It’s an ongoing event. Fans aren’t just entering once. They’re participating all season long, with new ways to win, engage, and be part of what we’re building.”
Participants can increase their chances to win by:
• Registering as American Stories fans
• Referring friends
• Sharing on social media
• Participating in limited time promotions and challenges
With multiple prize opportunities throughout the season, fans can win more than once, making engagement a key part of the experience.
Win the Gear You See on TV
A standout feature of this year’s campaign is the direct connection to ASE’s programming.
Fans have the opportunity to win the actual gear featured in shows like Surviving Mann and Wild Shots, bringing the on screen experience into real life.
This approach reflects ASE’s broader mission to create authentic, story driven entertainment that extends beyond the screen.
Powered by Brand Partnerships
The Great American Giveaway is supported by a growing group of brand partners contributing premium products and experiences.
Through ASE’s integrated promotion model, partners benefit from:
• National TV and streaming exposure
• Social and email promotion across ASE’s audience
• Cross promotion with fellow participating brands
• Direct engagement with highly targeted fan communities
A Growing Entertainment Ecosystem
The launch of The Great American Giveaway Season 2 builds on ASE’s continued growth across broadcast, streaming, and FAST platforms, reaching audiences across North America and beyond.
With over 100 million minutes watched, a 70% average watch time*, and a rapidly expanding, highly engaged fan base, ASE continues to develop new ways to connect storytelling, brands, and audiences into a unified entertainment experience.
How to Enter
Entry is free and open to eligible U.S. residents.
Fans can enter now and start earning additional chances to win at:
AmericanStories.tv/Win
New prizes, bonus entry opportunities, and surprise giveaways will be added throughout the season.
*Source: ComScore & Nielsen Reporting
About American Stories Entertainment
American Stories Entertainment is a next generation media company delivering high energy, authentic storytelling across television, streaming, and digital platforms—including its FAST channel, The American Stories Network.
With hit series including Surviving Mann, Boom America, Country Ball, Wild Shots, and more, ASE produces bold, inspiring content focused on adventure, entrepreneurship, and the American spirit.
For more information, visit:
AmericanStoriesEntertainment.com
ASE Media
American Stories Entertainment
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