First Night Morris County to Launch Morris County’s 250th Anniversary Celebration

First Night Morris County 2026, December 31, 2025

New Year’s Eve Festival Supports Local Tourism, Businesses and Year-Round Community Programs

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Morris County prepares to welcome the New Year, First Night Morris County’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration will draw visitors from across the region while officially launching the county’s 250th anniversary celebrations in 2026.The Dec. 31 festival, centered in Morristown, is expected to attract thousands of visitors for an evening of indoor performances, family programming and historical presentations tied to the American Revolution. Organizers say the expanded programming is designed to appeal to visitors seeking a walkable, cultural destination within easy reach of New York City and northern New Jersey.“As we begin celebrating the Semiquincentennial, Morris County is ringing in the new year with an expanded First Night event that highlights our county’s pivotal role in securing our nation’s independence. It’s an opportunity for visitors to experience our history while also enjoying all the amazing shops, restaurants and services our towns have to offer,” said Commissioner Christine Myers, member of the Morris County 250th Anniversary Celebrations Committee.First Night Board Co-Chair and President Craig Schlosser said the event provides an ideal entry point to Morris County for first-time visitors.“Morris County is rich in American history, but it is also a vibrant destination with an incredible range of things to do -- from dining and shopping to arts, parks and historic sites,” said Schlosser. “First Night gives visitors a reason to come, stay overnight and begin the new year immersed in a place that offers both authenticity and variety.”This year’s event features more than 80 performances and activities across multiple indoor venues, allowing attendees to build their own schedules throughout the evening. Event details are available through printed programs and digital platforms, including the First Night Morris website and mobile app , which also direct visitors to local dining, shopping and lodging resources.Organizers are encouraging overnight stays, noting that hotels in and around Morristown offer convenient access to First Night venues, restaurants and nearby attractions. According to the Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 study conducted locally by Morris Arts, visitors who travel for cultural events spend an average of $60.57 per person on dining, retail and transportation -- more than double the spending of local attendees.The study also notes that tourism and hospitality generates approximately $6 million annually in hotel tax revenue in Morris County. Morristown Airport, a regional transportation asset and partner in First Night initiatives, contributes an estimated $417 million in annual economic impact, further strengthening the county’s appeal as a connected and accessible destination.Proceeds from the New Year’s Eve festival support First Night’s year-round FNM365 programming, including workforce development initiatives for artists, youth education efforts and partnerships with local nonprofits through the Community Reinvestment Program. Tickets purchased through the designated link ( firstnightmorris.org/crp ) will have 20 percent of proceeds donated to participating organizations, including Morris Arts, the Mayo Performing Arts Center, Macculloch Hall Historical Museum, the Morris County Historical Society and Veterans Valor.This year, First Night is also partnering with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey on a student reading initiative during the winter break, challenging students to read 140 minutes between December 21 and 30 to earn a complimentary admission button. Students interested in participating should visit: firstnightmorris.org/read First Night Morris County is a self-funded, volunteer-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Funds raised through admissions support arts, education, workforce development and community programs throughout the year and align with Morris County’s 250th anniversary initiatives.

