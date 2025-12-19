History Takes Center Stage at First Night Morris County on Dec. 31 First Night Morris County 2026 Poster, December 31, 2025 First Night Morris County 2026, December 31, 2025 Event Button

New Year’s Eve Programs Connect Visitors to Morris County’s Role in the Revolution

As we begin celebrating the Semiquincentennial, Morris County is ringing in the new year with an expanded First Night event that highlights our county’s pivotal role in securing America’s independence” — Commissioner Deputy Director Stephen Shaw

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Night Morris County will place local history at the forefront of New Year’s Eve this year, using its Dec. 31 event to launch Morris County’s 250th anniversary celebrations with expanded Revolutionary-era programming hosted by community organizations.In addition to more than 80 performances across Morristown, this year’s First Night features multiple history-focused experiences designed to connect residents and visitors to Morris County’s central role in the American story, from the Revolution through the early 19th century and beyond.“As we begin celebrating the Semiquincentennial, Morris County is ringing in the new year with an expanded First Night event that highlights our county’s pivotal role in securing America’s independence,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Stephen Shaw, member of Morris County’s 250th Anniversary Celebrations Committee. “These unique programs highlight the people, places and stories that shaped our county and, in turn, the nation.”At Morristown High School, the “Pathways of History Community Showcase,” presented by the Morris County Historical Society and Morris County Heritage Commission, will spotlight more than 30 volunteer-run historical organizations from across the county. The interactive exhibit introduces visitors to the 17th annual “Pathways of History tours, which open dozens of historic sites to the public each spring and fall.“We hope attendees gain an appreciation and awareness for the more than three dozen town-based history organizations found throughout Morris County and the rich resources they hold. These are the treasures that tell the incredible story of Morris County and its people for nearly 300 years,” said Amy Curry, executive director of the Morris County Historical Society. “We’re excited to participate so we can increase awareness of the people, places and events that have given Morris County a special place in history of New Jersey and America.”At the Woman’s Club of Morristown, located in the historic Dr. Lewis Condict House, patrons can experience “Heroines of History: Women Illuminating Morristown.” The interactive, family-friendly program features short, guided mini-tours and costumed interpreters portraying women who helped shape the community’s civic and cultural life following the American Revolution as a means of presenting history in a lively, approachable way.“We are delighted to welcome guests to the Dr. Lewis Condict House for ‘Heroines of History’ at First Night. This program brings to life the women who illuminated Morristown’s past, while inviting visitors to enjoy our historic clubhouse in a joyful, welcoming setting,” said Susanne Reilly, president of the Woman’s Club of Morristown.Macculloch Hall Historical Museum will also anchor the evening’s historical offerings, welcoming visitors to explore period galleries on a tour of three distinct exhibits decorated for the holidays while learning about the Macculloch family and their influence on Morristown, New Jersey and the nation. Guests can view Thomas Nast’s iconic Santa Claus illustrations, enjoy live music by the Dolce Trio and participate in a hands-on ornament-making activity inspired by historic imagery.Additionally, as part of its history programming, Macculloch Hall will present “Eyewitness to History: The Marquis de Lafayette Visits Morristown,” marking the 200th anniversary of Lafayette’s 1825 return to the town. The exhibit highlights the French hero of the American Revolution, who delivered critical news of French aid to George Washington in Morristown in 1780, and explores the community’s role in honoring him during his later visit.The evening concludes with a midnight countdown and fireworks display, weather permitting. All historical programs are included with a First Night admission button, which provides access to more than seven hours of performances and exhibits throughout Morristown. Complimentary parking and shuttle service will be available beginning at 4 p.m. at all Morristown garages. The official event program is now available , offering attendees a comprehensive guide to this year’s festivities. The program includes artist profiles, a full event schedule, an event map, complimentary parking locations, a complimentary shuttle bus route, and a local dining directory courtesy of the Morristown Partnership, along with additional helpful information. Special thanks to NJ Advance Media for its support in sharing this program with readers across the region.Admission buttons are available at FirstNightMorris.org/buttons or through the Mayo Performing Arts Center box office at 973-539-8008. Early bird pricing is $25 per button or $90 for a four-pack through Dec. 21. Children 4 and under are always admitted free.First Night Morris County is a self-funded, volunteer-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is dedicated to enriching the community 365 days a year through the FNM365Year-Round Community Development Program. Funds raised through admission align with Morris County’s 250th anniversary planning efforts and support initiatives in arts and culture, education, workforce development, community support, and event affordability year-round..

