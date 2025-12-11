Morris County, N.J., Kicks Off America’s 250th Anniversary at First Night Morris on Dec. 31

First Night Morris County 2026, December 31, 2025 Event Button First Night Morris County 2026 Poster, December 31, 2025 First Night Morris County 2026 Schedule, December 31, 2025

The Mid-Atlantic’s Largest Alcohol-Free New Year’s Eve Event Returns With More than 80 Performances and Expanded Historical Programming

First Night truly offers something for everyone, from children enjoying the Fun Festival to music lovers attending world-class performances. We are proud to serve as the official kickoff for the 250th” — Craig Schlosser, Board Co-Chair / President, First Night Morris County

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The County of Morris today announced that the 34th annual First Night Morris County will take place on Dec. 31, 2025, offering a family-friendly, alcohol-free evening to welcome the New Year and officially launch Morris County’s celebrations of the nation’s 250th anniversary.This year’s event includes more than 80 performances across 20 Morristown venues, featuring live music, comedy, theater, dance and film, as well as expanded historical programming highlighting the county’s role in the American Revolution. Patrons can explore exhibits at Macculloch Hall and the Woman’s Club of Morristown, view the award-winning documentary Hard Winter produced by the Morris County Historical Society, and visit the “Pathways of History Community Showcase.”“As we officially begin celebrating our nation’s 250th anniversary, Morris County is ringing in the new year with an expanded First Night event that highlights our county’s pivotal role in securing America’s independence,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Stephen Shaw, member of Morris County’s 250th Anniversary Celebrations Committee. “The unique programs featured are just some of the many activities individuals of all ages can enjoy during a memorable night out at the region’s largest alcohol-free New Year’s Eve celebration.”An admission button grants unlimited access to more than seven hours of entertainment. Early-bird pricing is available through Dec. 21 at FirstNightMorris.org/buttons."First Night truly offers something for everyone, from children enjoying the Fun Festival to music lovers attending world-class performances. We are proud to serve as the official kickoff for the 250th anniversary and to provide a welcoming way for the community to celebrate together,” said Craig Schlosser, First Night board co-chair and president.The diverse program features jazz virtuosos Frank Vignola and Rio Clemente, the Baroque Orchestra of New Jersey, Bozza Brazil, Random Test Reggae, comedians Myq Kaplan and Matt Jenkins, Latin dance with Christina Piedra and family programs including “Fun With LEGOs” and “Dinoman.” The Film Festival will screen more than 40 titles across all-ages, teen and late-night categories.Event enhancements include complimentary parking and shuttle service at all Morristown garages beginning at 4 p.m., and the new First Night Resource & Event Directory (FRED) app to help patrons view the evening’s schedule, navigate venues and access dining options downtown through a partnership with the Morristown Partnership. This dining directory is available on the First Night Morris County website, mobile app and via QR code in the official program book.Admission buttons are available online at FirstNightMorris.org/buttons or through the Mayo Performing Arts Center Box Office at 973-539-8008. New this year, special pre-sales pricing is available on a limited basis through December 14th: $20 per button or $70 for a four-pack. Early bird pricing is $25 per button or $90 for a four-pack through Dec. 21. After Dec. 21, single buttons are $30 or $95 for a four-pack. Children 4 and under are always admitted free.The evening concludes with a grand finale midnight countdown and fireworks display, weather permitting.Thank you to our supporters and partners: F.M. Kirby Foundation, Mayo Performing Arts Center, MMU Morristown Airport, Kraus Marketing, Atlantic Health System, Morris Arts, First Bank, Withum, Morgan Stanley, New Jersey Small Business Development Center, Morristown Rotary Club, The Walsh Family, The Dougherty Group, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, Riker Danzig, CFO Strategies, Tour Masters Productions Show, Sanofi, NJ Advance Media, CMIT Solutions of Piscataway, Premium Digital Office Solutions, VoiceNEXT, Hyatt Regency Morristown, Avalon Parsippany, The MCJ Amelior Foundation, County of Morris, Morris County 250th Committee, The Schlosser Family, The Town of Morristown, Morristown Partnership, The Detusch Family, The Dietzel Family, Portofino's Ristorante, Morris County Historical Society, Woman’s Club of Morristown, Morristown & Morris Township Library, Macculloch Hall Historical Museum & More.About First NightFirst Night Morris County is more than a one-night event; it is a self-funded, volunteer-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is dedicated to enriching the community 365 days a year through the FNM365Year-Round Community Development Program. Funds raised through admission align with Morris County’s 250th anniversary planning efforts and support initiatives in arts and culture, education, workforce development, community support, and event affordability year-round.

