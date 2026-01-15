The Coffee Shops™ launch Manufacturer’s Representative Program

This new program features an interactive directory that expands online visibility and industry connections for manufacturers’ representatives.

This program is about giving reps greater visibility and connections while building a space that supports long-term business growth.” — Heidi J. Ellsworth

SISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coffee Shops™, the award-winning digital communities where the industries meet for technology, information and everyday business, have launched the Manufacturers’ Representative Program that features a full, interactive directory. This is a true partnership designed to elevate the online presence of manufacturers’ representatives while strengthening connections across the industry.“Manufacturers’ representatives play a critical role in connecting manufacturers, distributors and contractors and we want to provide the ecosystem where they can connect,” said Heidi J. Ellsworth, president and CEO of The Coffee Shops. “This program is about giving reps greater visibility and connections while building a space that supports long-term business growth.”The interactive directory, along with the additional content opportunities provided by the program, gives reps a front row seat and voice in the conversations shaping today’s contracting world. The directory gives the industry a central place to find every representative in one location. For reps, the added promotion, SEO and networking are essential for long-term business success.Participation in the program is open to any manufacturers’ representative in the industries served by The Coffee Shops. By joining, representatives gain continuous visibility with contractors, manufacturers and roofing professionals, creating new sales opportunities while celebrating the role of manufacturers’ reps as the trusted industry resource.This initiative reinforces The Coffee Shops’ commitment to building communities that foster connection, education and growth. By offering a free directory and dedicated program for manufacturers’ representatives, The Coffee Shops continue to invest in tools that keep industry professionals informed, connected and ahead of evolving trends.About The Coffee ShopsAward-winning websites and online communities make up The Coffee Shops. Starting with RoofersCoffeeShop, which launched in 2002, the growth of the sites has been explosive for the construction trades of roofing, metal, coatings and their customers. Currently featuring four Coffee Shops, RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShop, CoatingsCoffeeShop, OutdoorCoffeeShop™ and their sister site AskARoofer™, all the sites are committed to advocating for the construction trades by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all contractors, while promoting positive growth, education and success of construction industries overall. The Coffee Shops also feature strong microsites with RoofersCoffeeShop.ca, RoofersCoffeeShop.uk and En Español. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and overall construction information and education. The Coffee Shops are “Where the Industries Meet!” For more information, visit www.thecoffeeshops.online

