The Coffee Shops™ announce 2026 OutdoorCoffeeShop™ Outdoor Influencers

Outdoor Influencers celebrate their inaugural year of giving back to the outdoor industry.

Our mission with OutdoorCoffeeShop is to amplify the voices of professionals shaping the outdoor living industry.” — Heidi J. Ellsworth

SISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coffee Shops™, the award-winning websites where the industries meet for technology, information and everyday business, announces the 2026 Influencers for OutdoorCoffeeShop™ Each month, Influencers respond to a topic that is relevant and timely such as business growth, sustainability and eco-friendly solutions, design inspiration and more. OCS features Influencer responses through interviews, videos and articles . These Influencers represent every corner of the outdoor living industries, including contractors, associations, distributors, manufacturers and service providers. Their contributions are showcased in dedicated sections on the website and shared on social media.“Our mission with OutdoorCoffeeShop is to amplify the voices of professionals shaping the outdoor living industry,” said The Coffee Shops’ President and CEO Heidi J. Ellsworth. “From landscaping to hardscapes, pools, spas and decking, these Influencers are on the frontlines, bringing insights that will strengthen businesses and elevate professionalism across the industry.”We are proud to announce the following 2026 OutdoorCoffeeShop Influencers:- Rachel Mohorn – Heritage- Brittany Klein – Heritage- John Kenney – Cotney Consulting Group- Trent Cotney – Adams & Reese- Rob Murray – IM (Intrigue Media) Landscape Growth- Cindy Code – Project Evergreen- Kristin Case – Hi-Peak Staffing Solutions- Garrett Harris – Sherwin-Williams- Julissa Chavez – SRS Building Products/Heritage- Amanda Gay – Brava/Aspire- Taylor Dahlquist – Elevated OutdoorsAbout OutdoorCoffeeShopOutdoorCoffeeShop™ (OCS) is a community and resource hub for professionals in the outdoor space to share ideas, tell stories, research, find learning opportunities and offer help. OCS is the one of many websites under the umbrella of The Coffee Shops (thecoffeeshops.online), which went online in 2002. OCS is the latest online community for contractors specializing in hardscape, pool and water features, decking and flooring, landscaping and outdoor living. Like the other Coffee Shops, OCS delivers award-winning content, education and information with a focus on outdoor living that will build professionalism and networking opportunities. We are the place where the industry meets! For more information, visit www.outdoorcoffeeshop.com About The Coffee ShopsAward-winning websites and online communities make up The Coffee Shops. Starting with RoofersCoffeeShop, which launched in 2002, the growth of the sites has been explosive for the construction trades of roofing, metal, coatings and their customers. Currently featuring four Coffee Shops, RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShop, CoatingsCoffeeShop, OutdoorCoffeeShop™ and their sister site AskARoofer™, all the sites are committed to advocating for the construction trades by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all contractors, while promoting positive growth, education and success of construction industries overall. The Coffee Shops also feature strong microsites with RoofersCoffeeShop.ca, RoofersCoffeeShop.uk and En Español. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and overall construction information and education. The Coffee Shops are “Where the Industries Meet!” For more information, visit www.thecoffeeshops.online.

