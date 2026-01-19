The Coffee Shops™ announce 2026 RoofersCoffeeShop® Roofing Influencers

RCS Influencers celebrate their tenth year of giving back to the roofing industry.

As we celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the RCS Influencers, we are proud of the impact this community has made by sharing real-world expertise and helping move the industry forward.” — Heidi J. Ellsworth

SISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coffee Shops™, the award-winning websites where the industries meet for technology, information and everyday business, announces the 2026 Influencers for RoofersCoffeeShop® Each month, Influencers weigh in on timely topics impacting their respective industries, from technology strategy and diversifying services to leveraging associations, immigration compliance and workforce disruptions. RoofersCoffeeShop delivers these perspectives through interviews, videos and articles. The Influencers represent all facets of the roofing industry, including contractors, associations, manufacturers and service providers. Their insights are featured in dedicated website sections, amplified across social media and highlighted in our weekly eNews, Week in Roofing.“Our mission has always been to amplify the voices of professionals who are shaping the future of the trades,” said The Coffee Shops President and CEO Heidi J. Ellsworth. “As we celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the RCS Influencers, we are proud of the impact this community has made by sharing real-world expertise, tackling today’s challenges and helping move the industry forward.”- Trent Cotney – Adams & Reese- Rich Carroll – Carroll Consulting Group- Melissa Chapman – The GLO Group- Tammy Hall – Hall & Company- John Kenney – Cotney Consulting Group- Allison Woslager – Integrity PNW- Erica Reed – Elite Roofing Solutions- Ashley and Seth Pietsch – Integrity Insurance & Bonding Inc.- Randy Chaffee – Source One Marketing- Wendy Marvin – Matrix Roofing and Home Solutions- Will Lorenz – General Coatings- Bridget Wilson – Cardinal Roofing- Aaron Weinstein – Terial- Katie Clymer – Armored Roofing- Gottron GroupAbout RoofersCoffeeShopAs an award-winning website and online community, RoofersCoffeeShop is committed to being a roofing professional advocate by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all roofing professionals, and especially contractors, while promoting the positive growth, education and success of the roofing industry overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and the overall roofing trade. From the rooftop to the board room, RoofersCoffeeShop.com is “Where the Industry Meets!” For more information, visit www.rooferscoffeeshop.com About The Coffee ShopsAward-winning websites and online communities make up The Coffee Shops. Starting with RoofersCoffeeShop, which launched in 2002, the growth of the sites has been explosive for the construction trades of roofing, metal, coatings and their customers. Currently featuring four Coffee Shops, RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShop, CoatingsCoffeeShop, OutdoorCoffeeShop™ and their sister site AskARoofer™, all the sites are committed to advocating for the construction trades by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all contractors, while promoting positive growth, education and success of construction industries overall. The Coffee Shops also feature strong microsites with RoofersCoffeeShop.ca, RoofersCoffeeShop.uk and En Español. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and overall construction information and education. The Coffee Shops are “Where the Industries Meet!” For more information, visit www.thecoffeeshops.online.

