The Coffee Shops™ announce 2026 CoatingsCoffeeShop™ Coatings Influencers

Industry leaders share insights on the trends and challenges shaping the coatings industry.

Our goal is to spotlight our Influencers and the expertise they bring from the coatings industry while addressing the real-world challenges professionals face every day.” — Heidi J. Ellsworth

SISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coffee Shops™, the award-winning websites where the industries meet for technology, information and everyday business, announce the 2026 Influencers for CoatingsCoffeeShop® On a monthly basis, Influencers contribute expert perspectives on the issues driving the coatings industry forward, including training, business diversification through coatings, the future of labor and technology, sustainability and more. CoatingsCoffeeShop shares these viewpoints through interviews, videos and articles . Representing every segment of the coatings industry, from contractors and associations to manufacturers and service providers, these Influencers are featured throughout the website, promoted across social media and included in the weekly eNews, Week in Coatings.“Our goal is to spotlight our Influencers and the expertise they bring from the coatings industry while addressing the real-world challenges professionals face every day,” said The Coffee Shops’ President and CEO Heidi J. Ellsworth. “We are proud to share their knowledge and remain committed to supporting industry growth by promoting these exceptional Influencers.”We are proud to announce the following 2026 CoatingsCoffeeShop Influencers:- John Kenney – Cotney Consulting Group- Johnny Walker – ICP- Greg Hlavaty – Western Colloid- Shawn Morgan – KPost Roofing & Waterproofing- Joe Sorrentino – Sherwin-Williams Roofing Solutions- Adrian Hilton – Service First Solutions- Ryan Blad – 838 Coatings- Will Lorenz – General Coatings- Greg Serevetas – USA General Contractors Corp.- Lisa Irby – Thomas Roofing- Iver Ahens – Campany RoofingAbout CoatingsCoffeeShopCoatingsCoffeeShop™ (CCS), sponsored by APOC, launched in 2023. A sister site to the other Coffee Shops, CCS is committed to delivering the education, training, news and information that helps contractors find success in the coatings industry. This unique online community focuses on all things related to coatings including roofing, construction, infrastructure and below-grade applications. CCS connects the industry suppliers, manufacturers and associations with coating contractors to ensure the continued success of the contractor as well as the continued growth of this innovative and sustainable construction solution. Learn more at www.coatingscoffeeshop.com About The Coffee ShopsAward-winning websites and online communities make up The Coffee Shops. Starting with RoofersCoffeeShop, which launched in 2002, the growth of the sites has been explosive for the construction trades of roofing, metal, coatings and their customers. Currently featuring four Coffee Shops, RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShop, CoatingsCoffeeShop, OutdoorCoffeeShop™ and their sister site AskARoofer™, all the sites are committed to advocating for the construction trades by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all contractors, while promoting positive growth, education and success of construction industries overall. The Coffee Shops also feature strong microsites with RoofersCoffeeShop.ca, RoofersCoffeeShop.uk and En Español. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and overall construction information and education. The Coffee Shops are “Where the Industries Meet!” For more information, visit www.thecoffeeshops.online.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.