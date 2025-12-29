Public Invited to Workshop with Dr. Anthony Montiero During MLK Day Celebration in Kennett Square

Dr. Anthony Montiero MLK Day Poster "Be A King" Volunteer Fair

A Day of Reflection, Education, and Community Engagement in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. King callenged the status quo and inspired generations to rethink justice and community.” — Dr. Anthony Montiero

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MLKcommUNITY of Greater Kennett Area invites all to join us for a profound and inspiring workshop led by Dr. Anthony Montiero, a distinguished political scientist and scholar/activist, during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration on Monday, January 19, 2026. Dr. Montiero will present "Martin Luther King: Leader of a Beautiful and Beloved Struggle" at 1 PM at Kennett High School , where he will engage in meaningful conversation with students and participants.Dr. Monteiro earned his Ph.D. in Sociology from Temple University. He received his doctorate in the late 1990s and subsequently began his academic career at the University of the Sciences, later moving to Temple University as an associate professor of African American Studies. He is widely recognized as a prominent W.E.B. Du Bois scholar. He also holds an honorary doctorate from Lincoln University, awarded in 2006.A prominent advocate for social justice, Dr. Montiero is nown for his commitment to civil rights and equality. He has been involved in various initiatives aimed at addressing systemic injustices, particularly in education and community empowerment. Montiero often draws inspiration from historical figures like Martin Luther King Jr., emphasizing the importance of activism in creating meaningful change. His work spans multiple platforms, where he engages audiences in discussions about racial equity, social responsibility, and the necessity of challenging the status quo.This year’s MLK Day celebration, themed "Lift Every Voice, 1776–2026,” invites the community to reflect on Dr. King’s enduring call to build the Beloved Community while commemorating the nation’s journey toward its 250th anniversary.The event will feature a full day of activities, including:- Fellowship Breakfast- Inspirational Music and Artistic Presentations- Readings from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Sermons, Speeches, and Writings- Keynote Address by Dr. Karsonya Wise Whitehead - Workshop with Dr. Anthony Montiero- "Be A King” Volunteer Fair — connecting attendees with civic, nonprofit, and community service opportunities throughout the Kennett Square area.Now entering its 25th milestone year, the MLK Day Kennett Square Celebration continues to unite residents, faith communities, educators, students, and civic leaders in honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King through reflection, education, and service.For additional details regarding tickets, schedule, and volunteer opportunities, please visit www.mlkcommunity.org We invite the public to join us in this opportunity for learning, reflection, and community engagement. Together, let's honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and work towards a brighter future for all.

