Dr. Karsonya Wise Whitehead is the Keynote Speaker for 2026 MLK Day Celebration in Kennett Square

Dr. Karsonya Wise Whitehead MLK Day Kennett Square Celebration Dr. Anthony Montiero

Keynote Address Will Connect Dr. King’s Beloved Community Vision with America’s 250-Year Journey

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MLKCommUNITY of Greater Kennett Square Area is proud to announce that Dr. Karsonya Wise Whitehead , national president of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), is the keynote speaker for the 2026 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration in Kennett Square.The celebration will take place on Monday, January 19, 2026, at Kennett High School and will center on the theme “Lift Every Voice, 1776–2026.” The theme invites reflection on Dr. King’s enduring call to build the Beloved Community while marking the nation’s journey toward its 250th anniversary.“Martin Luther King Jr. Day is not only a time to remember Dr. King’s words, but to renew our commitment to justice, service, and the work of building the Beloved Community,” said Carol Black, president of the MLKCommUNITY of Greater Kennett Area.Dr. Wise Whitehead is a nationally recognized historian, author, educator, and public intellectual whose work focuses on African American history, Black women’s studies, and the ongoing struggle for justice and equity. As president of ASALH—the organization founded by Carter G. Woodson to preserve and promote Black history—she brings a powerful voice grounded in scholarship, activism, and community engagement. Her keynote address will challenge and inspire attendees to reflect on the past, confront present inequities, and lift every voice in shaping a more just future.Black added, “As our nation approaches its 250th anniversary, this celebration invites us to examine who has been included in America’s story, whose voices have been lifted, and how Dr. King’s vision calls us to help shape a more just and inclusive future for generations to come.”The MLK Day Kennett Square Celebration will feature a full day of commemorative and service-oriented programming, including:• Fellowship Breakfast• Inspirational music and artistic presentations• Readings from the sermons, speeches, and writings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.• Keynote Address by Dr. Karsonya Wise Whitehead• Afternoon Workshop led by Dr. Anthony Monteiro, titled “Martin Luther King – Leader of a Beautiful and Beloved Struggle”• “Be A King” Volunteer Fair, connecting attendees with civic, nonprofit, and community service opportunities throughout the Kennett Square areaNow entering its 25th milestone year, the MLK Day Kennett Square Celebration continues to unite residents, faith communities, educators, students, and civic leaders in honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King through reflection, education, and service.Additional details regarding registration, schedule, and volunteer opportunities is available at www.mlkcommunity.org ________________________________________About MLKCommUNITY of Greater Kennett SquareMLKCommUNITY of Greater Kennett Square is a community-based organization dedicated to advancing the values of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through education, service, and civic engagement. Its annual MLK Day celebration brings together diverse voices to promote justice, equity, and the creation of the Beloved Community.

