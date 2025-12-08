Community Invited to 2026 MLK Day Celebration at Kennett High School

2026 MLK Day Flyer 25th Annual MLK-America 250 Day MLK Day Volunteer Fair

Featuring Keynote Address by Dr. Karsonya Wise Whitehead, National President of ASALH

Change does not roll in on the wheels of inevitability, but comes through continuous struggle. And so we must straighten our backs and work for our freedom.” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MLKCommUNITY of Greater Kennett Square warmly invites the public to the 2026 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration on Monday, January 19, 2026, at Kennett High School, 100 E. South Street, Kennett Square, PA.This year’s theme, “Lift Every Voice, 1776–2026,” celebrates the local launch of America250, the nationwide commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the United States. By uniting the values of Dr. King’s vision of justice, peace, and the Beloved Community with the founding ideals of our nation, the celebration invites all attendees to reflect on how far we have come—and the work that remains—in building a more perfect union.We are honored to welcome Dr. Karsonya Wise Whitehead, National President of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), as our keynote speaker. ASALH was founded in 1915 by historian Dr. Carter G. Woodson, creator of Black History Week, which later became Black History Month. Dr. Whitehead is a nationally acclaimed scholar and public voice on race, justice, and civic engagement, and will offer an inspiring address rooted in our nation’s history and Dr. King’s enduring call to action.A Full Day of Community, Reflection, and ServiceThe celebration will include:• 25th Annual Fellowship Breakfast• Keynote Address by Dr. Karsonya Wise Whitehead• “Be A King” Volunteer Fair• Participation from community leaders, public officials, faith communities, and neighbors across the regionTickets are available now at www.mlkcommunity.org or call 215-820-1164 or 484-883-2467________________________________________Schedule of Events – Monday, January 19, 2026Fellowship Breakfast & ProgramTime: 10:00 AMA gathering of community spirit, featuring music, reflections, awards, and the keynote address.“Be A King” Volunteer Fair & ExhibitionsImmediately following the brunchAttendees can meet with local nonprofits and service organizations to explore opportunities for volunteering and year-round community impact. Exhibitions, vendors, and educational materials will also be available.________________________________________Additional Weekend EventsSaturday, January 18, 2026Change for Change DriveFranklin Mint Federal Credit Union – 10:00 AM to 1:00 PMCommunity members are invited to donate loose change or dollars to help feed the hungry in our area. Virtual donation jars available for 24/7 online donation at www.mlkcommunity.org Sunday, January 19, 2026Free Film & DiscussionKennett Library – 1:30 PM to 3:30 PMJoin us for a film and conversation exploring themes of civil rights, justice, and community engagement.________________________________________Tickets & RegistrationDiscount tickets for the Fellowship Breakfast are now available until December 30.Don’t miss the opportunity to join one of the region’s most uplifting community events honoring Dr. King’s legacy and renewing our shared commitment to service, justice, and unity.Tickets and full event details: www.mlkcommunity.org ________________________________________Join us as we “Lift Every Voice” and honor Dr. King’s dream of equality, justice, and service to humanity. This celebration is for everyone—come, be inspired, and be a part of the community

