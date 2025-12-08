Community Invited to 2026 MLK Day Celebration at Kennett High School
Featuring Keynote Address by Dr. Karsonya Wise Whitehead, National President of ASALH
This year’s theme, “Lift Every Voice, 1776–2026,” celebrates the local launch of America250, the nationwide commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the United States. By uniting the values of Dr. King’s vision of justice, peace, and the Beloved Community with the founding ideals of our nation, the celebration invites all attendees to reflect on how far we have come—and the work that remains—in building a more perfect union.
We are honored to welcome Dr. Karsonya Wise Whitehead, National President of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), as our keynote speaker. ASALH was founded in 1915 by historian Dr. Carter G. Woodson, creator of Black History Week, which later became Black History Month. Dr. Whitehead is a nationally acclaimed scholar and public voice on race, justice, and civic engagement, and will offer an inspiring address rooted in our nation’s history and Dr. King’s enduring call to action.
A Full Day of Community, Reflection, and Service
The celebration will include:
• 25th Annual Fellowship Breakfast
• Keynote Address by Dr. Karsonya Wise Whitehead
• “Be A King” Volunteer Fair
• Participation from community leaders, public officials, faith communities, and neighbors across the region
Tickets are available now at www.mlkcommunity.org or call 215-820-1164 or 484-883-2467
________________________________________
Schedule of Events – Monday, January 19, 2026
Fellowship Breakfast & Program
Time: 10:00 AM
A gathering of community spirit, featuring music, reflections, awards, and the keynote address.
“Be A King” Volunteer Fair & Exhibitions
Immediately following the brunch
Attendees can meet with local nonprofits and service organizations to explore opportunities for volunteering and year-round community impact. Exhibitions, vendors, and educational materials will also be available.
________________________________________
Additional Weekend Events
Saturday, January 18, 2026
Change for Change Drive
Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union – 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Community members are invited to donate loose change or dollars to help feed the hungry in our area. Virtual donation jars available for 24/7 online donation at www.mlkcommunity.org.
Sunday, January 19, 2026
Free Film & Discussion
Kennett Library – 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM
Join us for a film and conversation exploring themes of civil rights, justice, and community engagement.
________________________________________
Tickets & Registration
Discount tickets for the Fellowship Breakfast are now available until December 30.
Don’t miss the opportunity to join one of the region’s most uplifting community events honoring Dr. King’s legacy and renewing our shared commitment to service, justice, and unity.
Tickets and full event details: www.mlkcommunity.org
________________________________________
Join us as we “Lift Every Voice” and honor Dr. King’s dream of equality, justice, and service to humanity. This celebration is for everyone—come, be inspired, and be a part of the community
