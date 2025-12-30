Nobis Announces Record Year of Growth

Nobis Chester Crouch, Founder & CEO

Our company has evolved from a small portfolio of rehabilitation hospitals to a top rehabilitation provider across the country in 12 states, with over 2500 people” — Chester Crouch, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobis has achieved $330M in total revenue as a company and across its 16 operational hospitals.

In addition to its stellar financial performance in 2025, Nobis acquired NKD Rehab, LLC, and Cross Hospitals, LLC, both long-standing partners, in July. Three of the hospitals acquired in the portfolio are currently open and operated by Nobis, while the remaining acquired hospitals are in various stages of development and construction.

At present, Nobis operates 16 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, with nine more under development and two additional acquisitions in late-stage negotiations. In 2025, Nobis initiated expansion projects at three of its current hospitals, announced 2 new hospital locations, and received its first Certificate of Need approval, announced in October in Seattle, Washington.

Additionally, Nobis achieved the following in 2025:

-14 hospitals were awarded the Center of Excellence in both Rehabilitation Services and Stroke Care by CIQH

-The DAISY Foundation reward initiative for nurses was launched across all hospitals

-The Standardization Impact Program Executive Award from Vizient was presented to our Nobis Supply Chain team

-One substantial grant was sponsored at The Foundation of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

-A year-long leadership development training program investment from Huron Consulting Group for all top leaders at all hospitals and Nobis leaders was implemented

-A strategic partnership with an advanced technology company to benefit our patients and therapists was initiated.

-Two physiatry residency affiliations were signed with our Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital- one with the Osteopathic College of Medicine and one with UCF/HCA Florida Healthcare Lake Monroe Hospital Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Residency Program

‘Our company has evolved from a small portfolio of rehabilitation hospitals to a top rehabilitation provider across the country in 12 states, with over 2500 people,” said Chester Crouch, Nobis CEO and Founder.“We have already achieved beyond my initial expectations from when I founded Nobis, and by 2027, we will have opened nearly 30 hospitals.”



About Nobis

Nobis unites healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and own inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis has opened 18 hospitals to date, with another nine under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced, inspired caregivers at uniquely designed, efficient Nobis hospitals.

