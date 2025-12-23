Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital Announces Residency Affiliation

By training the next generation of rehab specialists at Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital, we are solidifying our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for patients with complex conditions” — Dr. Robert Kent, Program Director at UCF/HCA Lake Monroe - PMR Residency

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital is pleased to announce a formal clinical affiliation with the UCF/HCA Florida Healthcare Lake Monroe Hospital Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Residency Program. The Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital will serve as a clinical training site for the physician students to observe and learn about the conditions and injuries treated through intensive rehabilitation.

Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital is the only designated Center of Excellence in Rehabilitation Services-Stroke Care in Central Florida. The accreditation was achieved through the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ). With a multidisciplinary rehabilitation care team and specialized therapists in physical, occupational, and speech therapy, Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital provides student doctors with a wide spectrum of rehabilitative medicine. The training includes hands-on experience and direct observation of experts in physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R), as well as professionals in physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy. This specialty training in rehabilitation medicine is essential for preparing future physicians to support patients with disabling diseases or injuries and return them to their best life.

“ By training the next generation of rehabilitation specialists at Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital, we are solidifying our commitment to providing cutting-edge, comprehensive care and significantly enhancing the quality of life for patients recovering from complex conditions,” said Dr. Robert Kent, Program Director at UCF/HCA Florida Healthcare, Lake Monroe Hospital- Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Residency Program. “This is a crucial step forward for patient care in the hospital and the wider community.

About the Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital

Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital opened in 2024 and is a 3-story, 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital with two rehab therapy gyms. People with debilitating illnesses and injuries, such as brain injury, stroke, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries, are cared for under the management of Nobis with New Era Companies and WB Development as the owners of the hospital. A team of medical rehabilitation physicians, therapists, and rehab-trained nurses, along with the hospital care team, will develop an intensive medical rehabilitation program for each patient during their hospital stay.



About UCF/HCA Florida Healthcare, Lake Monroe Hospital-Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Residency Program

The University of Central Florida/HCA Florida Healthcare (Greater Orlando/Lake Monroe) Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Residency Program is part of HCA Healthcare and is aligned with their mission: Above all, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life. The residency program aims to train clinically competent and compassionate physicians in physical medicine and rehabilitation to manage and treat patients with physical and/or cognitive impairments, disabilities, and functional limitations. This is accomplished by providing comprehensive training in inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, interventional procedures, neuromuscular disorders, and spinal cord injuries combined with simulation and a rich didactic curriculum. Our residents will be prepared to practice in a range of clinical settings in order to provide quality care to optimize the overall health of patients.

