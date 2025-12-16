Nobis Executive Appointed to Chair Denials Management Committee at AMRPA

American Medical Rehabilitation Providers Association Tracey Nixon, Nobis Chief Compliance Officer

Tracey Nixon, Chief Compliance Officer at Nobis and AMRPA Board Member, Accepts Appointment

Tracey was one of the early visionaries for AMRPA’s Denials Management Committee, and has played a pivotal role in its major success in recent years” — AMRPA President Kate Beller, JD

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracey Nixon, Chief Compliance Officer for Nobis and a Board Member at the American Medical Rehabilitation Provider’s Association (AMRPA) has been selected to chair the Denials Management Committee at AMRPA. The Denials Management Committee serves as a forum for inpatient rehabilitation professionals to share and achieve common goals specific to care denials, including prior authorization, medical necessity justification, and technical audits and reviews. Committee members also support AMRPA’s advocacy agenda on Medicare Advantage, prior authorization, and other denials-related issues in front of Congress and the federal government.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with Tracey as a Board member and leader in the IRF field for numerous years, and her passion for protecting patient access and securing IRF coverage is a tremendous asset to our association,” said AMRPA President Kate Beller, JD. “Tracey was one of the early visionaries for AMRPA’s Denials Management Committee, and has played a pivotal role in its major success in recent years – such as securing prior authorization reforms, highlighting egregious payer tactics, and ensuring that oversight programs do not jeopardize medically necessary care. I’m very excited for Tracey to assume leadership of this committee as we head into a critical year for all Medicare providers, particularly inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. I look forward to working with her and helping secure new policy wins for the AMRPA Denials Management Committee under her tenure.”

“Tracey’s expertise in compliance and regulatory processes is unmatched in the industry. Her leadership is so essential that I didn’t consider Nobis in 2018 without her at the helm,” said Chester Crouch, Founder and President of Nobis. “She established and continues to improve our internal processes, including managing the challenging bundled payment and price transparency updates across both the state and federal regulations.”

Tracey has served as Chief Compliance Officer for Nobis Rehabilitation Partners since 2018. She oversees the corporate compliance program, licensure and accreditation, quality assurance, regulatory compliance, privacy, risk management, facilities/environment of care, health information management, coding, credentialing, and internal operational auditing.

Tracey is a subject-matter expert in compliance and denials management with over 35 years of healthcare & leadership experience, serving in hospital, regional, and national roles. She is a regular speaker and educator in the inpatient rehabilitation industry and has co-led the AMRPA IRF BootCamp educational series year after year. She earned a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science in speech-language pathology from Texas Christian University. She is certified in healthcare compliance (CHC).



About Nobis

Nobis unites healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and own inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis has opened 18 hospitals to date, with another nine under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced, inspired caregivers at uniquely designed, efficient Nobis hospitals.

About AMRPA:

AMRPA is the nation’s only trade organization dedicated solely to the interests of inpatient rehabilitation and represents more than 650 freestanding rehabilitation hospitals and rehabilitation units of general hospitals. AMRPA member hospitals help their patients maximize their health, functional ability, independence, and participation in society, so they are able to return home, work, or an active retirement. For more information, visit amrpa.org and follow AMRPA on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

