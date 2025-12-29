Next Day Access Huntsville, Alabama: New Franchise Location

Next Day Access, a leading provider of accessibility solutions, announces the launch of Next Day Access Huntsville, owned and operated by Dustin Shoupe.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Day Access, a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, announces the launch of Next Day Access Huntsville, owned and operated by Dustin Shoupe.Before pursuing business ownership, Dustin spent over twenty-two years in the Defense Industry serving in the Army, Army National Guard, Civil Service, and Government Contractor roles. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in the National Guard and obtained his Master's of Business Administration from the Georgia Institute of Technology. His wife, Katie, graduated with a Master of Health Science degree in Occupational Therapy from the Medical College of Georgia and has spent over ten years in the hospital setting, helping many patients regain their physical independence.When it came to franchise ownership, The Shoupes knew they wanted to prioritize health and accessibility. “We wanted to not just own a business, but seek out a franchise that we would be personally enthusiastic about and that would bring a much-needed service to the community,” Dustin said. It provided the perfect opportunity to combine Dustin’s military service and Katie’s medical credentials. “We feel that we bring a very strong team to service our community in all things accessibility.”The Shoupe family looks forward to meeting those in their community and providing them with the best solutions. “We are very excited to travel our territory and see where we can best serve the communities of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee,” said Dustin. “We are passionate about the cause that Next Day Access brings to a community and are looking forward to conveying a service-centric mentality to the greater Huntsville area.”About Next Day Access of HuntsvilleNext Day Access of Huntsville, Alabama provides accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages in the greater Huntsville area and surrounding communities. They sell, deliver, and install solutions such as wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, wheelchair & platform lifts, grab bars, and more.To learn more about Next Day Access of Huntsville, AL, contact their team at 256-787-0202 or visit https://www.nextdayaccess.com/huntsville-al About Next Day AccessNext Day Access is a national leader providing accessibility and mobility solutions to residential and commercial customers. With a network of franchises across North America, Next Day Access is committed to offering the best solutions and services to help increase independence and maintain safe access.

