Next Day Access South Central Wisconsin: New Franchise Location

Next Day Access, a provider of accessibility solutions, announces the grand opening of Next Day Access South Central Wisconsin, owned by Kayla and Josh Lalande.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Day Access, a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, is proud to announce the grand opening of Next Day Access South Central Wisconsin, owned and operated by Kayla and Josh Lalande.Kayla has spent the last fifteen years as a medical social worker, assisting adults with various disabilities and their families in finding best practices and adjusting to the day-to-day challenges. “My work has centered on aging in place, care coordination, and helping people navigate complex medical needs,” said Kayla. “I am passionate about understanding what matters most to individuals and helping them find real solutions to keep doing what matters most.” Her husband, Josh, has over twenty years of experience with complex project management. “I’ve built a career on problem-solving and creating environments that make everyday life easier for people,” said Josh. With these strengths in mind, the Lalandes knew their next business venture needed to reflect that.Driven by a desire to serve their community and make a meaningful difference, the Lalande family chose Next Day Access as the foundation for their new business.“It combines high-quality products, fast service, and a mission-driven approach that puts people at the center. We wanted a business that changes lives. Next Day Access gives us a platform to do exactly that,” Kayla said. “​​Kayla understands how to assess needs, support families, communicate with healthcare professionals, and connect people to resources,” said Josh. “She brings expertise in understanding what people need to age in place, support family members and caregivers, and the factors that truly impact safety and independence at home.”Along with being a go-to accessibility solution for families and caregivers, the Lalandes also look forward to strengthening the greater Madison area through relationships and trust. “We’re looking forward to making an immediate and meaningful impact in our community,” Kayla said. “We cannot wait to walk into a home, listen to someone’s concerns, and walk out having delivered a solution that makes their daily life easier, safer, and able to do what matters most.” Their opening date is January 5, 2026.About Next Day Access South Central WisconsinNext Day Access South Central Wisconsin provides accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages in the greater Wisconsin area. They sell, deliver, and install solutions such as wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, grab bars, and more.To learn more about Next Day Access South Central Wisconsin, contact their team at 608-995-3252 or visit https://www.nextdayaccess.com/south-central-wi About Next Day AccessNext Day Access is a national leader providing accessibility and mobility solutions to residential and commercial customers. With a network of franchises across North America, Next Day Access is committed to offering the best solutions and services to help increase independence and maintain safe access.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.