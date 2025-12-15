Next Day Access Portland, Oregon: New Franchise Location

Next Day Access, a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, is proud to announce the grand opening of Next Day Access Portland.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Day Access, a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, is proud to announce the grand opening of Next Day Access Portland. This location is owned and operated by Chris and Cess Hall, LPN.Chris is a military veteran who served from 2006 to 2012. “My military experience instilled in me discipline, leadership, and resilience, while reinforcing the profound importance of serving others: a principle that has shaped every aspect of my life since,” said Chris. Following his time in the service, he contributed to many construction and renovation projects, which allowed him to see the need for accessible living firsthand. His wife, Cess, is a licensed registered nurse with over twenty years of experience, and they currently own a residential care facility.“We have long been committed to enabling individuals to maintain dignity and independence, and Next Day Access embodies this ideal,” Chris said about choosing to partner with Next Day Access. “Although we had no prior personal connections with the organization, its core principles resonated deeply: providing an opportunity to serve in a meaningful capacity, enhance home safety for families, and contribute positively to our community.”The Halls look forward to becoming integral within the greater Portland community, engaging with their neighbors, providing jobs, and enhancing accessibility for all. “Each accessibility installation represents an investment in hope, security, and reassurance for those we serve.” Next Day Access Portland opens on Monday, December 15, 2025.About Next Day Access Portland, ORNext Day Access Portland, OR provides accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages in the greater Portland area. They sell, deliver, and install solutions such as wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, pool lifts, grab bars, and more.To learn more about Next Day Access Portland, OR, contact their team at 503-987-3757 or visit https://www.nextdayaccess.com/portland-or/ About Next Day AccessNext Day Access is a national leader providing accessibility and mobility solutions to residential and commercial customers. With a network of franchises across North America, Next Day Access is committed to offering the best solutions and services to help increase independence and maintain safe access.

