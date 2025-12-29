$10M for Parks and Recreation Funding

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $10 million will be made available for the second round of the Municipal Parks and Recreation (MPR) Grant Program to fund the development and improvement of municipal parks and recreation sites statewide for the public to enjoy. Funding for this program is provided by the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act.

“This second round of Municipal Parks and Recreation Grant funding will help improve the state’s social infrastructure to encourage New Yorkers to disconnect from their digital devices and reconnect with the outdoors,” Governor Hochul said. “Expanding access to quality parks and recreational facilities makes our communities healthier and ensures children have places to play, learn, and grow in a safe and engaging environment.”

The MPR grant funding is available for the construction of recreational facilities and other improvements to municipally owned recreational sites and parks. Examples include playgrounds, courts, playing fields, and facilities for swimming, biking, boating, picnicking, hiking, fishing, camping, or other recreational activities. Program guidelines, including how to apply, will be available beginning December 31, 2025, on the State Parks website. The first round of the MPR grant program awarded $10 million to 17 projects across the state.

Eligible applicants include counties, cities, towns and villages within New York State that own the property where the proposed project will take place. Grants will primarily fund construction costs. Preconstruction activities, such as developing plans and design specifications, may be included in the project budget, but the grant cannot fund projects that are solely for planning and design without a construction component.

To maximize accessibility to funding, the MPR grant opportunity can fund up to 90 percent of the total eligible project costs, with a matching share requirement of 10 percent. The maximum grant award is $900,000. Grants are administered on a reimbursement basis.

The application period will open on December 31, 2025 and applications must be submitted by February 9, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. Awards are expected to be announced no earlier than May 22, 2026.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “Our agency is proud to support Governor Hochul's priority initiative to expand affordable recreational opportunities throughout New York State. Through this continued grant funding, we are helping more New Yorkers get outside to enjoy community-based parks and outdoor spaces year-round, while making it easier to engage in healthy activities that enhance overall quality of life.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “The Municipal Parks and Recreation Grant Program is another prime example of Governor Hochul’s commitment to outdoor recreation opportunities for all New Yorkers. With $10 million funded through the truly transformative Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act, more youth will be able to unplug and play at new or upgraded parks and recreation sites statewide.”

State Senator Jose Serrano said, “The Municipal Parks and Recreation (MPR) Grant Program is an important investment to fund the development and improvement of municipal parks and recreation sites statewide for the public to enjoy. The development and improvement of municipal parks and recreation sites allow for increased access to vital green spaces. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks and Recreation, I firmly believe that outdoor recreation can provide many physical and mental health benefits for New Yorkers. Many thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul, The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and my colleagues in government for working to maintain and expand this important initiative.”

Assemblymember Ron Kim said, “The Municipal Parks and Recreation Grant Program is an important, impactful plan to create and develop public spaces in New York for recreation. We need to protect and expand the number of fields, courts, and playgrounds available in our state to people of all ages, and give New Yorkers as many opportunities as possible to reconnect with and enjoy the great outdoors. I thank Governor Hochul and our State Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation for their work in implementing this program and encourage all eligible applicants to apply.”

The MPR grant program complements Governor Hochul’s Unplug and Play initiative to promote kids’ mental and physical health by continuing to rebuild the state’s social infrastructure and help steer children away from the harms of social media and toward positive activities like youth sports, arts programs, civic engagement, and community building. Unplug and Play includes three grant programs that invest in swimming infrastructure, playground construction and renovation, and the building and renovation of community centers.

New York’s Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act

On November 8, 2022, New York voters overwhelmingly approved the $4.2 billion Environmental Bond Act. State agencies, local governments, and partners will be able to access funding to protect water quality, help communities adapt to climate change, improve resiliency, and create green jobs. Bond Act funding will support new and expanded projects across the state to safeguard drinking water sources, reduce pollution, and protect communities and natural resources from climate change. Progress on implementing funding continues, with New York State awarding approximately $1.25 billion, or 25 percent, of Bond Act funds to date. For more information and to sign up for progress updates, go to the Environmental Bond Act webpage.