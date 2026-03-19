Governor Hochul Announces Major Seizure of Illicit Vape Products in Nassau and Orange Counties

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that police in Nassau and Orange counties have seized more than 28,000 pounds of illicit vapor products linked to Ecto World, a major Buffalo-area distributor, following a three-month investigation into wholesale vape distribution across New York State conducted by the Department of Health’s Bureau of Investigations.

The investigation found that Ecto World, a Buffalo-area major distributor also known as Demand Vape, has been illegally shipping massive quantities of vape products to sub-distributors and unlicensed retail shops across the state, including the especially large shipments to Long Island and Orange County that were seized by police as part of this operation. These sub-distributors and unlicensed retail shops fall outside the narrow categories of businesses to which distributors may ship vapor products within New York State.

“Illicit vape products pose serious risks to the health of New Yorkers, especially our youth,” Governor Hochul said. “This seizure is a major victory for public safety and a clear message that New York will not tolerate illegal operations that put our communities at risk.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “This significant seizure displays the Department’s commitment to protecting the health and safety of all New Yorkers, particularly our young people, who are most at risk from these dangerous products. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in addressing the illegal distribution of vape products across the state.”

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul and our partners in law enforcement for their continued efforts to keep our communities safe. Actions like this help protect public health, particularly for young people and ensure that products being distributed across our region meet the standards New Yorkers expect. Orange County remains committed to working alongside our state partners to support safe, healthy communities and responsible practices.”

Shipments totaling more than 26,000 pounds, 25 pallets and more than 570 boxes of illicit vapor products were intercepted and seized through coordination with the Nassau County Police Department with support from the Nassau County Department of Health. A shipment totaling about 2,761 pounds, two pallets and more than 60 boxes was seized through coordination with the Town of Montgomery Police Department with support from the Orange County Department of Health.

Criminal charges against Ecto World and its owner will be pursued through the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.