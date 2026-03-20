Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul delivered remarks at the 1199SEIU rally with labor leaders and elected officials. The Governor reaffirmed her commitment to protecting health care workers and is standing up to President Trump and Washington in the face of federal funding cuts.

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor’s remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: The Governor’s Flickr page will post photos of the event here.

A rush transcript of the Governor’s remarks is available below:

Is 1199 in the house? Oh, I can hear you loud and clear, my friends. Let me tell you this: You don't need to worry about going to “all clear” in Albany. In Albany, you're already all clear from your “Code Red” because we're taking care of our workers in this Budget, I can guarantee that. And the reason I can say that is because first of all, you have a powerful leader that won't take no for an answer anyhow — President Yvonne Armstrong and the leadership team at SEIU 1199 is a force to be reckoned with.

But you know why they're so powerful? Because they're fighting for health care and for people who need our help — it's that simple. That is a fight I'll join all of you with any day, anytime, anywhere. But also, I have confidence that this Budget will deliver the relief you need — that health care workers need, that our patients need — because I have two great allies and partners in state government. And you'll be hearing from them, the leader of the Senate, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and the Speaker of the Assembly, Carl Heastie.

So when we get together — literally when we leave this space to continue working — we know what we have to do here in New York. We'll always stand with you. And let me tell you this: I have a lot of nurses and health care workers in my own family, and I know the sacrifice. I know that when other people, families are tucking their own kids in bed at night, you're out there in a hospital setting tucking some stranger's child in and kissing them goodnight because they're scared and they're worried.

Or you're in someone's home or a home health care setting, tucking in an elderly citizen whose life depends on all of you showing up to your work — I appreciate that. But you know who does not appreciate what you do day in and day out? The Republicans in Washington led by Donald Trump. They don't give a damn about you, or health care or people.

And this is not brand new. Let me tell you a quick story. I got elected to Congress in the most Republican district in New York — it was quite a miracle. But the reason I got elected is because I stood up and said, “I'm going to fight Washington over Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid.” Now, I support the Affordable Care Act. Remember what President Obama did? He said, “People matter. They deserved to have health care.”

But when I was in Congress, the Republicans were in charge. What did they do? Forty-three times they tried to get me to repeal the Affordable Care Act and I said no. Well, I lost my seat in Congress because of that — don't worry, everything turned out okay. We're good. Because now I am even more empowered and more ready to take on the fight with Washington because we need to stand up for those who are sick and helpless and count on us every single day. So I'll support you — I know that our state does not exist without you doing your jobs, I know that.

So you have an ally in me, an ally in your leaders, 1199 and greater New York. I want to thank Ken Raske for his leadership here tonight, but also let Donald Trump know when you pick a fight with 20 million New Yorkers, you have to get through all of us and we're standing up for our people now forever.

Thank you, everybody.